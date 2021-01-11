India vs Australia: WATCH - Day 5 Video Highlights - Indian Batsmen Force a Draw Against Hosts

CRICKETNEXT

The Indian team was on rescue mode on the final day of the Sydney Test, until Cheteshwar Pujara and Risabh Pant changed the fortunes of the team. The duo gave India realistic chances of not even saving, but winning the match as well. Apart from that there was unprecedented resistance from R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari.

The Indian team was on rescue mode on the final day of the Sydney Test, until Cheteshwar Pujara and Risabh Pant changed the fortunes of the team. The duo gave India realistic chances of not even saving, but winning the match as well. Apart from that there was unprecedented resistance from R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari.

Here are some of the highlights from the day:

SKIPPER PAINE DROPS PANT

PAINE DROPS VIHARI THIS TIME

FRIEND IN NEED

VIHARI'S PAINFUL INJURY

WADE's ANTICS

DAY 5 HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier in the day, a stubborn resistance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw India manage to pull off an unlikely draw against Australia on the final day of the third Test at Sydney on Monday (January 11). Chasing a mammoth 407 to win the Test, Ashwin (39) and Vihari (23) managed to bat out the entirety of the third session and ensure that the Test series remains tied at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They had their shares of luck along the way thanks to a few dropped catches and the occasional edge not carrying to the nearby fielders, but no one can argue they didn't deserve the result.

