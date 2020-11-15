India vs Australia: WATCH : 'Dream Come True Moment' For T Natarajan as He Hits India Nets For The First Time

The left-arm fast bowler, who had caught the eye in IPL 2020, is a part of the Indian T20I squad touring Australia. India is slated to play three ODI's, three T20I's and four Tests against Australia.

Team India has hit the training grounds in Australia after clearing their COVID-19 tests. After a running-only session on Saturday, on Sunday, the Indian team took to field for the second day running following their gym and did some fielding practice.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared a video of seamer T Natarajan - who just earned his maiden national team call-up - hitting the nets for the first time with his India teammates.

"We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment," BCCI wrote in its tweet along with the video.

T Natarajan, the 29-year-old from Salem, had an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a key role in getting the Hyderabad-based team to the knockout stages, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches. He had an economy rate of 8.02 in this edition, which is an ode to his mastery of the death bowling craft. Natarajan bowled the most number of Yorkers in IPL 2020 and lead the race by a long margin.

His impressive display saw him named among the reserve group of net bowlers for the Australia tour but he made it to the T20 squad after Varun Chakravarthy made way for him due to a shoulder injury.

India will begin their tour of Australia their 69-day all-format tour and will play their first match of the 3-match ODI series on November 27. Then they will play a three-match T20I series followed by a four-match Test series.