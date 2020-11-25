India vs Australia: WATCH - Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja & Prithvi Shaw Imitate Each Others' Bowling Actions

The Indian team is in Australia for a lengthy tour, that begins on November 27. While the players are leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the series, they are also finding ways to entertain themselves. On Wednesday, Indiancricketteam -- the official Instagram page of Team India released a video where Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Prithvi Shaw were seen imitating each other's bowling actions. Apart from that, Shaw also imitated the actions of legendary Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralidharan.

The Indian team is in Australia for a lengthy tour, that begins on November 27. While the players are leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the series, they are also finding ways to entertain themselves. On Wednesday, Indiancricketteam -- the official Instagram page of Team India released a video where Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Prithvi Shaw were seen imitating each other's bowling actions. Apart from that, Shaw also imitated the actions of legendary Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralidharan.

Meanwhile, India’s star opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma will miss the first two Tests against Australia and are also doubtful for the remaining two after it was conveyed to the BCCI that the duo will require close to a month to be match fit. The two, who are undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, are already out of contention for the limited-overs leg of the series, which begins with the ODIs on Friday.

They were kept in the Test squad for the series starting on December 17 but tough quarantine rules have made their availability uncertain. “The NCA has given a report that both Rohit and Ishant will take at least another 3 to 4 weeks to get match fit,” a Board source told PTI on Tuesday.

Rohit, while talking to PTI last week, had stated that his hamstring injury is fine now and he is only working on strength and conditioning to be battle-ready at the NCA. Ishant, on the other hand, is recovering from a side strain.