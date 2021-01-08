India vs Australia: WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne Asks Hilarious Questions to Indian Openers

India vs Australia (TEST)

While the India-Australia series has been quiet in terms of players not sledging each other, but there have been numerous instances of banter between the players of both the sides. This time it was time for Marnus Labuschagne to have so fun. The latter while fielding at short-leg, had some interesting questions to ask to Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

While the India-Australia series has been quiet in terms of players not sledging each other, but there have been numerous instances of banter between the players of both the sides. This time it was time for Marnus Labuschagne to have so fun. The latter while fielding at short-leg, had some interesting questions to ask to Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Runs Out Steve Smith With a Bullet Throw

First up was his exchange with Gill. “Who’s your favourite player,” asked Labuschagne in between deliveries.

“I will tell you after the match,” replied Gill. While Labuschagne continued, “After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?”

When Rohit came to the strike, he asked India ice-captain, “hey what did you do in quarantine?”

Earlier in the day, Steve Smith compiled his fifth slowest Test century on day two of the third Test against a disciplined India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to roar back to form, after a string of low scores. Smith got to his 27th Test century equalling Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border, and in reaching the milestone in his 136th innings, also became the second-fastest to the mark - only behind Sir Don Bradman (70 innings) and in ten fewer innings that his contemporary, Kohli.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 2

The century also makes the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade the player with most Test hundreds against India (8) joint-most with Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, and Ricky Ponting. His 131 propelled Australia to 338 after the hosts' found themselves tottering at 255/6. He first compiled a 100- run stand with Marnus Labhuschagne (91) and was the last wicket to fall -- direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja -- after adding further 82 runs to the team's total with the tail. The century also ends Smith's lean patch in the series. In the two previous two Tests, Smith had managed scores of 1, 1*, 0, and 8. This is also Smith's first home Test ton since 2017.