CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne Asks Hilarious Questions to Indian Openers

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 249 runs with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

89/2

(40.1) RR 2.22

India vs Australia: WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne Asks Hilarious Questions to Indian Openers

While the India-Australia series has been quiet in terms of players not sledging each other, but there have been numerous instances of banter between the players of both the sides. This time it was time for Marnus Labuschagne to have so fun. The latter while fielding at short-leg, had some interesting questions to ask to Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

India vs Australia: WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne Asks Hilarious Questions to Indian Openers

While the India-Australia series has been quiet in terms of players not sledging each other, but there have been numerous instances of banter between the players of both the sides. This time it was time for Marnus Labuschagne to have so fun. The latter while fielding at short-leg, had some interesting questions to ask to Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Runs Out Steve Smith With a Bullet Throw

First up was his exchange with Gill. “Who’s your favourite player,” asked Labuschagne in between deliveries.

“I will tell you after the match,” replied Gill. While Labuschagne continued, “After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?”

When Rohit came to the strike, he asked India ice-captain, “hey what did you do in quarantine?”

Earlier in the day, Steve Smith compiled his fifth slowest Test century on day two of the third Test against a disciplined India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to roar back to form, after a string of low scores. Smith got to his 27th Test century equalling Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border, and in reaching the milestone in his 136th innings, also became the second-fastest to the mark - only behind Sir Don Bradman (70 innings) and in ten fewer innings that his contemporary, Kohli.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 2

The century also makes the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade the player with most Test hundreds against India (8) joint-most with Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, and Ricky Ponting. His 131 propelled Australia to 338 after the hosts' found themselves tottering at 255/6. He first compiled a 100- run stand with Marnus Labhuschagne (91) and was the last wicket to fall -- direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja -- after adding further 82 runs to the team's total with the tail. The century also ends Smith's lean patch in the series. In the two previous two Tests, Smith had managed scores of 1, 1*, 0, and 8. This is also Smith's first home Test ton since 2017.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches