India vs Australia: WATCH - Pat Cummins' Unplayable Delivery Castles Mayank Agarwal

The first Test at Adelaide began on a positive not for Australia, when on the second ball of the match Mitchell Starc removed Indian opener Prithvi Shaw. Post that Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara combined well and stiched a tough partnership of 32 runs. The duo kept leaving the balls, just to stabilise India's position.

But the resistance was finally ended by Pat Cummins, who bowled a ripper to get rid of Agarwal. The ball came back in slightly, and the batsman was late to come forward. The result was, that the ball crashed into the stumps.

WATCH IT HERE:

Patty with a peach! Through the gate of Agarwal with a wonderful delivery! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZQjeHEHyuI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

After India opted to bat first, Prithvi Shaw - persisted at the top of the order despite a string of low scores - was undone by a length ball from Mitchell Starc in the first over itself. Off the second ball he faced, the young Mumbaikar pushed at the delivery only to manage an inside edge that crashed on to the stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara found himself in the middle sooner than he would have expected and was peppered with the short stuff early on. Starc and Cummins were on point right from the start, but Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal played out the opening hour well and went on to add 32 runs in 17.4 overs, looking fairly settled in the middle.

However, a lapse in concentration from Agarwal right after the drinks break ended his vigil at 17 off 40 balls with Pat Cummins delivering a peach that landed on off and jagged back in just enough to break Agarwal's defenses. By the time Agarwal departed, Pujara had played nearly 70 deliveries, He was joined by Virat Kohli in the middle who too was tested, but was up for the task. Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were all miserlt returning economy of not more than 2.50 runs per over, while debutant Cameron Green got his first taste of Test cricket. His first delivery in Test cricket was a no-ball.

At the tea break, Kohli was on 5* off 22 balls, while Pujara was batting on 17 off 88 balls.

Earlier in the day, Australia opted to retain their out of form but incumbent opener Joe Burns at the top of the order with Matthew Wade bumped up to partner Burns. Interestingly, this will the first time the 32-year-old will open in a First-class game. Allrounder Green became the 459th Australian to earn the baggy green, presented to him by Cummins.