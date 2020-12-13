India vs Australia: WATCH | Prithvi Shaw's Perfect Leg-break Deceives Everyone - Including Wriddhiman Saha

Prithvi Shaw bowled a textbook leg-spinner's delivery that managed to evade both Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps as well as Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

The final day of the pink ball warm-up game between India and Australia A at Sydney on Sunday (December 13) ended rather tamely as the match was declared a draw with 15 overs of the day still left to play. Nevertheless, the Indian cricket team put in a decent showing over the course of the match - especially with the ball. One of the more unexpected moments when India were bowling came from one of the least expected sources. Prithvi Shaw, who was bowling his strictly part-time leg-spin towards the latter part of the innings, bowled a textbook leg-spinner's delivery that somehow managed to evade both Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps as well as stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

"It’s good to surprise sometimes the safest pair of hands in the business @wriddhi bhai @ajinkyarahane dada.It will come your way again," Shaw said on Instagram while posting a clip of the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRITHVI SHAW (@prithvishaw)

The Indian cricket team will head into the first day-night Test against Australia with a lot of optimism and happy selection dilemmas, having managed to tick most of the boxes before drawing the three-day pink-ball dress rehearsal against Australia A in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia A gave a better account of themselves on an eased out third day track, despite being reduced to 25 for 3, ending on 305 for 4 riding on Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth's centuries.

Also Read: Explosive Rishabh Pant or Skillful Wriddhiman Saha - Who Will be India's Choice?

Both the batsmen survived a barrage of bouncers under lights from Indian pacers. The talented McDermott (107 off 167 balls), younger son of Craig McDermott who was India's tormentor during the forgettable 91-92 series, along with his skipper Alex Carey (58, 111 balls) added 117 runs in a counter-attacking fourth wicket partnership to partially save the game.

The four-Test series gets underway from December 17 in Adelaide.

Rookie Wildermuth (111 off 119 balls) also got his ton and added 165 runs with McDermott but Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, watching the proceedings from the dug-out, will be happy with multiple options that emerged from the game.

Also Read: India vs Australia Test Series 2020 - Who Will Open the Batting for India in Adelaide?

Rookie Wildermuth (111 off 119 balls) also got his ton and added 165 runs with McDermott but Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, watching the proceedings from the dug-out, will be happy with multiple options that emerged from the game.

As far as bowling is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin look all set to start the Test match that will get underway on December 17 (Thursday).