India vs Australia: WATCH - Ravi Shastri Delivers Post-match Dressing Room Speech in Unique Style

A series win this big naturally meant that there would be plenty of words of encouragement from head coach Ravi Shastri and that is exactly what went down.

Rishabh Pant starred with the bat as India defied all odds and defeated Australia at Brisbane in the fourth and final Test of the series to seal the series 2-1. After the win at Brisbane, Team India is going to remember the series win against Australia for a very long time. They beat the Aussies at their home, for the second consecutive time and also notched up a first ever win at The Gabba, a venue that Australia had remained undefeated at for 32 years until that point. It was a historic moment for Indian cricket, a series win made all the more sweet by the number of key players the visitors were missing.

The BCCI's official Twitter page put out a snippet of his dressing room speech in which he was seen praising Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and the aforementioned Pant - three batsmen who, in one way or the other, were the architects of the victory.

WATCH - Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba. A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss! Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

The BCCI also posted the full team talk on their website, which can be viewed here.

Chasing a mammoth target of 328 on the final day of the match, that too at a venue where Australia had not tasted defeat in last 32 years, India rode on brilliant half centuries of Gill, Pant and Pujara to register one of India's most historic win in Test cricket.

When India scored the winning runs, Pant remained unbeaten on 89, alongside Navdeep Saini at 0.

Resuming the day at 4/0, Australia entered favourites and gave India an early blow as Rohit Sharma got out after scoring just seven. Sharma edged one behind to Tim Paine off the bowling of Pat Cummins at team's score of 18.

However, Gill and Pujara then shared a brilliant 114-run partnership during the course of which both collected runs at a brisk pace. While Gill was the more aggressive batsman of the duo, Pujara batted in his usual self, coping numerous blows on his helmet and hands but not giving up.

Pant, who shared valuable partnerships with Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar, fittingly scored the winning boundary as India became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.