India vs Australia: Watch - Ravichandran Ashwin's Unique Way to Help KL Rahul Practice for Bouncers

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
India vs Australia: Watch - Ravichandran Ashwin's Unique Way to Help KL Rahul Practice for Bouncers
With the preparation for the upcoming tour of Australia in full swing, team India have come up with innovative ways to deal with the challenge.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 16, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
With the preparation for the upcoming tour of Australia in full swing, team India have come up with innovative ways to deal with the challenge. KL Rahul, who just excelled in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, will face very different playing conditions when he takes on the Australian pacers in the series. Thankfully, he has India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin by his side who has a lot of experience in playing overseas.
In a video posted by the BCCI, Ashwin can be seen using a tennis racquet and balls to help Rahul prepare for the bouncers. The pitches of Australia can be very tricky in this regard.
Check out the video here:
How is that for innovation? 😎@ashwinravi99 grabs 🎾 racquet while @klrahul11 faces volleys with his 🏏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/03ZV003SdV
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2020
“How is that for innovation? (Ravi Ashwin) grabs a racquet while (KL Rahul) faces volleys with his bat,” read the post. The 40-second clip shows Ashwin serving quick volleys, one after the other, as Rahul defends them or smashes them into the nets.
The exercise will surely help the young batsman in coping up with the bouncers of the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins on the Australian surface.
Rahul had a breakout season in the IPL as he scored the most runs to win the Orange cap. Though his team Kings XI Punjab could not make it to the playoffs, Rahul’s contribution was well appreciated. He made a record 132 runs in one of the matches which is the highest by any Indian in the IPL.
Ashwin also had a decent outing playing for the Delhi Capitals. He picked 13 wickets in 15 matches which helped his team reach the final of the tournament for the first time.
While the IPL was still on, BCCI declared the squad for the Australian tour which begins later this month. India is set to take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by three T20Is. There is also a four-match Test series scheduled. Indian captain Virat Kohli will miss the last three Tests as he will go on paternity leave.
The first ODI will be played on November 27 in Sydney.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking