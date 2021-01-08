India vs Australia: WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Runs Out Steve Smith With a Bullet Throw

India vs Australia (TEST)

There is hardly any doubt that Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the world. On the second day of the SCG Test against Australia, when the Indians were finding it hard to get rid of centurion Steve Smith, Jadeja produced a run-out out of no where. That ended Smith's innings at 131, while Australia was bundled out for 338.

There is hardly any doubt that Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the world. On the second day of the SCG Test against Australia, when the Indians were finding it hard to get rid of centurion Steve Smith, Jadeja produced a run-out out of no where. That ended Smith's innings at 131, while Australia was bundled out for 338.

ALSO READ - Steve Smith Registers 27th Test Ton to Equal Virat Kohli; Becomes Second-Fastest to the Milestone After Sir Don Bradman

It all happened when Smith was batting with Josh Hazlewood in Australia's first innings. In a bid to get few quick runs, Smith placed the ball to square leg. Jadeja was quick on the ball and came up with a ferocious throw to run Smith out.

WATCH THE RUN OUT

Meanwhile, Steve Smith compiled his fifth slowest Test century on day two of the third Test against a disciplined India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to roar back to form, after a string of low scores. Smith got to his 27th Test century equalling Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border, and in reaching the milestone in his 136th innings, also became the second-fastest to the mark - only behind Sir Don Bradman (70 innings) and in ten fewer innings that his contemporary, Kohli.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 2

The century also makes the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade the player with most Test hundreds against India (8) joint-most with Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, and Ricky Ponting. His 131 propelled Australia to 338 after the hosts' found themselves tottering at 255/6. He first compiled a 100- run stand with Marnus Labhuschagne (91) and was the last wicket to fall -- direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja -- after adding further 82 runs to the team's total with the tail. The century also ends Smith's lean patch in the series. In the two previous two Tests, Smith had managed scores of 1, 1*, 0, and 8. This is also Smith's first home Test ton since 2017.