India vs Australia: WATCH - Rishabh Pant's Howl Behind the Stumps Has Fans in Splits

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is known to be quite vocal behind the stumps, a charecterestic that is not uncommon for players whose job it is to man the area behind the wickets. The youngster's constant verbal jabs can be jarring to some and endearing to others but what remains out of the question is the fact that it can often lead to some hilarious moments in the middle of a Test match. Indeed, never was this more evident than on the first day of the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday (January 15).

Pant has been involved in a constant back-and-forth throughout the series with Australia's Matthew Wade, who as a keeper himself is no stranger to the act of winding up batsmen from behind the stumps.

Yet Pant took things to another level on Day 1 as, after Wade played a shot off Washington Sundar and ran a single, Pant let out what can only be described as a howl of glee that had his teammates amused.

Audio on Rishabh Pant just loves test cricket We've got a new text message alert sound!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DQXgpqorEm — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 15, 2021

Fans on social media also saw the funny side of Pant's moment of madness. Check out some of the best reactions below.

The bloke is a character & a half. — Abhi (@abhi_nufc) January 15, 2021

— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 15, 2021

Jo Bhi Bolo iske Presence Main Match Boring Lag Hee Nhi Skta Chahe Bowling Chal Rhi Ho Yaa Batting !!!! — Ranjan RanRock (@RRanrock) January 15, 2021

How can you not love Pant — Dave (@Daavee90) January 15, 2021

There should be no commentary when Pant's keeping !!! — S Sanjai Kumar (@SSanjaiKumar2) January 15, 2021

This guy is something else man — (@Broken__Clown) January 15, 2021

My love for him grows by the day — Ben O'Hare (@manxben4) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia's first innings folded for 369 on the second day of fourth and final Test against India on Saturday.

The lunch break was taken after the fall of last Australian wicket in the extended opening session. The hosts had resumed at 274 for five.

The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India.

Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell today.

Marnus Labuschagne had struck a century on the opening day for Australia.