CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: WATCH - Rishabh Pant's Howl Behind the Stumps Has Fans in Splits

India vs Australia: WATCH - Rishabh Pant's Howl Behind the Stumps Has Fans in Splits

Rishabh Pant's constant verbal jabs can be jarring to some and endearing to others but what remains out of the question is the fact that it can often lead to some hilarious moments in the middle of a Test match.

India vs Australia: WATCH - Rishabh Pant's Howl Behind the Stumps Has Fans in Splits

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is known to be quite vocal behind the stumps, a charecterestic that is not uncommon for players whose job it is to man the area behind the wickets. The youngster's constant verbal jabs can be jarring to some and endearing to others but what remains out of the question is the fact that it can often lead to some hilarious moments in the middle of a Test match. Indeed, never was this more evident than on the first day of the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday (January 15).

Pant has been involved in a constant back-and-forth throughout the series with Australia's Matthew Wade, who as a keeper himself is no stranger to the act of winding up batsmen from behind the stumps.

Navdeep Saini Unable to Bowl on Day 2 of Brisbane Test

Yet Pant took things to another level on Day 1 as, after Wade played a shot off Washington Sundar and ran a single, Pant let out what can only be described as a howl of glee that had his teammates amused.

Fans on social media also saw the funny side of Pant's moment of madness. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Meanwhile, Australia's first innings folded for 369 on the second day of fourth and final Test against India on Saturday.

The lunch break was taken after the fall of last Australian wicket in the extended opening session. The hosts had resumed at 274 for five.

The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India.

'Bumrah and Shami Better Watch Out' - Dinesh Karthik Trolls Rohit Sharma's 'Pace' Bowling

Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell today.

Marnus Labuschagne had struck a century on the opening day for Australia.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches