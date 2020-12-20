India vs Australia: WATCH - Shoaib Akhtar Tears Into Team India After 36 All Out Performance in First Test

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has an opinion on everything and there was no way he had none about India's dismal batting show against Australia in the first Test. The visitors were bundled out for 36 -- their lowest score ever in Test history. Akhtar said that India will remember this performance for centuries to come.

"This is very embarrassing," Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. "This is not acceptable, this is not acceptable from Hindustan," said the Rawalpindi Express.

"They should be criticised [absolutely]." He also posted a video on Instagram and captioned it,"Oye hoye. Itni phentiiii. Embarrassing defeat to India. Must come back very strongly from here."

Meanwhile, former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi said, "This is unmitigated disaster, 36 all out -- absolutely. This can't be explained. Every good ball got a wicket. Mind you, the Indians did not throw away their wickets. They were edging the ball, and it was carrying. This is one of those things in cricket that can happen. And it has happened. You've got to accept it."

"My sympathies are with the Indian team. But the Australians really dominated and dwarfed the Indian batting line-up. They surprised the Indians by bowling up (closer to batsmen), and the ball was moving a little bit. They didn't bowl short," he observed.

India, after taking a 53-run first-innings lead, faltered and were all out for 36 - the joint fourth lowest score in 2,396 Test matches played over 142 years - 'beating' their own 42 all out against England in 1974 at Lord's, London. Australia won the first Test by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Bedi, 74, praised the Aussie bowlers for exploiting the conditions on the third morning of the match. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins captured five and four wickets respectively as India capitulated.

"You've got to give credit to the Australians for bowling a very tight line and bowling up. The Australians bowled well, and all good balls bowled took wickets. A majority of our boys were found wanting against the moving ball. Particularly, when you don't get a good opening stand you are always struggling," said the illustrious left-arm spinner.

"I am not at all convinced about these two opening batters (Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal), whether they belong here or not. They should have played Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. They are more organised. Gill is a very nice, organised young kid; he needs a longish rope. You can have tons of ability; but without proper cricket sense that ability is zero. Tight defence is very important," he emphasised.