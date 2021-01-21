India vs Australia: WATCH - T Natarajan Gets Hero's Welcome in Hometown of Salem

- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: WATCH - T Natarajan Gets Hero's Welcome in Hometown of Salem
India pacer T Natarajan, who made his debut across all formats during the recent tour in Australia, arrived in his hometown of Chinnappampatti in Salem on Thursday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 6:41 PM IST
India pacer T Natarajan, who made his debut across all formats during the recent tour in Australia, arrived in his hometown of Chinnappampatti in Salem on Thursday (January 21). Natarajan, who arrived in his hometown while being escorted in a horse-mounted chariot, was met by hundreds of people who had thronged for a glimpse of the local lad.
T. Natrajan gets a grand welcome
Join @AnchorAnandN on #TheNationAt5 pic.twitter.com/JGzfdElRW2
— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 21, 2021
Natarajan had traveled to Australia as part of a jumbo Indian squad and with the reputation of being a T20 specialist. With 20 First-class games, 15 List-A games, and 37 T20I matches under his belt, Natarajan, who impressed in the IPL 2020 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, would have considered lucky when he got to play the final ODI of the series after Australia had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Hanuma Vihari Reveals Extent of Ravichandran Ashwin's Back Issues on Day 5 of Sydney Test
Then T20 debut, his preferred format, followed and the Salem-born did what was asked of him and even though Hardik Pandya walked away with the Man of the Series, Natarajan was widely acknowledged, even by Pandya, as the best Indian on show through the series.
On to the Test series and with two net bowlers short - BCCI had named four net bowlers but Kamlesh Nagartkoti did not travel with the team and Ishan Porel was flown back owing to a hamstring injury - Sundar stayed back, so did Natarajan.
BCCI Likely to Allow 50 Percent Crowd Attendance for England Series
Nattu, as is he called in the team, could have flown back for the birth of his child, but he did not. He found himself in an unwanted controversy with his name being dragged in the paternity leave privilege that regular skipper Virat Kohli availed, but not Natarajan.
Then again, what was in store for Natarajan was the stuff of dreams. India lost Shami in the first Test, Umesh in the second, and Bumrah in the third; leaving India to pick the remaining fir pacers for the Gabba Test.
Mohammed Siraj Visits Father's Grave Upon Return to Hyderabad
A fast bowlers' paradise, India had to pick four pacers and Natarajan got the unlikely nod alongside Shardul Thakur with Navdeep Saini retaining his place and Mohammad Siraj leading the pace attack. Sundar came in for Ravichandran Ashwin, pipping Kuldeep Yadav owing to his batting prowess.
Natarajan's contribution to the team's cause was mostly to hold up one end and chip in with the occasional wicket but it capped a rapid rise that, one year ago, seemed improbable.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking