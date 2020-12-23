India vs Australia: WATCH - 'Time to Regroup' for Indian Players Ahead of Boxing Day Test

The second Test between the two sides will be played from December 26 to 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has posted two pictures on social media in which players can be seen having a discussion on ground ahead of the second Test match against Australia. India lost the first game of the four-match Test series. The second Test between the two sides will be played from December 26 to 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Posting the photos on Twitter, the BCCI wrote, "We are in Melbourne and now as the red-ball Tests start, it is time to regroup."

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

We are in Melbourne and now as the red-ball Tests start, it is time to regroup. 💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aYGi2GHeta— BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

In the first Test, which was played at the Adelaide Oval, Australia registered an eight-wicket win over India. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. In their first innings, the Virat Kohli-led side scored 244 runs. On the other hand, the hosts could put up only 191 on the board, giving a lead of 53 runs to India.

However, Australia gained control over the game in India’s second innings as they sent the tourists to the pavilion for just 36 runs. When the Kiwis came to chase the total, they comfortably reached the target of 90 runs.

Also Read: David Warner & Sean Abbott Ruled Out of Boxing Day Test Due to Bio-secure Protocols

In the first innings, Kohli scored 74, Cheteshwar Pujara played for 43 and Ajinkya Rahane gathered 42 runs. Apart from these three, all other bastmen failed to contribute with the bat. India’s opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal could not give their side a good start in both the innings. In two innings, Shaw made zero and four, while Agarwal scored 17 and nine.

Players like Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha also failed to impress with the bat. Vihari got out for nine and eight in the two innings, while Saha scored nine and four.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Advised Six Weeks of Rest, Will Fly Out to India on Wednesday

India will be playing the remaining Test matches of the series without Kohli as he has left for India for the delivery of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading India in the three matches of the series.