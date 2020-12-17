India vs Australia: WATCH - Virat Kohli Gloves the Ball, Umpire Adjudges Him Not Out

There is no doubt that the DRS has become a really crucial part in the game, and this was proven yet again on day one of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. It was during Nathan Lyon's over that India skipper Virat Kohli gloved one to the keeper, but the umpire adjudged the batsman not out.

After India opted to bat first, Prithvi Shaw - persisted at the top of the order despite a string of low scores - was undone by a length ball from Mitchell Starc in the first over itself. Off the second ball he faced, the young Mumbaikar pushed at the delivery only to manage an inside edge that crashed on to the stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara found himself in the middle sooner than he would have expected and was peppered with the short stuff early on. Starc and Cummins were on point right from the start, but Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal played out the opening hour well and went on to add 32 runs in 17.4 overs, looking fairly settled in the middle.

However, a lapse in concentration from Agarwal right after the drinks break ended his vigil at 17 off 40 balls with Pat Cummins delivering a peach that landed on off and jagged back in just enough to break Agarwal's defenses. By the time Agarwal departed, Pujara had played nearly 70 deliveries, He was joined by Virat Kohli in the middle who too was tested, but was up for the task.

Earlier in the day, Australia opted to retain their out of form but incumbent opener Joe Burns at the top of the order with Matthew Wade bumped up to partner Burns. Interestingly, this will the first time the 32-year-old will open in a First-class game. Allrounder Green became the 459th Australian to earn the baggy green, presented to him by Cummins.