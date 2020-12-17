India vs Australia: WATCH - Virat Kohli & Steve Smith Talk About 'Spirit of Cricket' Before Pink-ball Test

There is hardly any doubt that Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the world's best batsmen and there's no one who comes close to their greatness. On Wednesday, Cricket Australia released a video of the duo, where they are seen interacting over a host of topics. One of them was 'spirit of cricket', where Smith was booed by the Indian crowds during the World Cup encounter, and Kohli asked the fans to stop.

There is hardly any doubt that Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the world's best batsmen and there's no one who comes close to their greatness. On Wednesday, Cricket Australia released a video of the duo, where they are seen interacting over a host of topics. One of them was 'spirit of cricket', where Smith was booed by the Indian crowds during the World Cup encounter, and Kohli asked the fans to stop.

Follow LIVE SCORES: India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Adelaide: Toss at 9:00 AM IST; Cameron Green Receives His Test Cap

For this, Kohli also won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award earlier in the year. All this happened when Smith asked Kohli,"What prompted you to approach the Indian crowd and ask them to stop booing me when we played our World Cup match?”.

To this Kohli said, “I feel like in life; nothing can be that permanent that you carry it on for life. People make mistakes, and they learn from it, and I felt like it’s not fair to target an individual personally, that’s what I felt at that moment.”

He went on to say that there is competition between players, but there is a human side to things as well.

“Instinctively I told them not to boo you because you were fielding there (on the boundary) for quite a bit. As much as you play against each other there’s a human side to things as well, and at the end of the day we’re here chatting now, we do have a chat a few times during the IPL as well. Yes, you’re competitive on the field, but you don’t want to go nasty as such. In the long term, you realise the importance of things from a larger perspective,” added Kohli.

Meanwhile, India will clash against Australia in the high voltage and hugely anticipated four-match Test series starting with the Day and Night Test at the Adelaide Oval from the 17th of December. Apart from the prestige associated with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the recent history between the two teams, the series assumes huge significance because of the altered ICC World Test Championship (WTC) format, which had to be tweaked due to the cancellation/postponement of matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Any Win Down Under Will Help India Secure Place in WTC Final

According to the modified rules, the WTC rankings will be determined only from the matches played according to the percentage (PCT) of points won out of the total number of points contested.

For Example: 120 points are up for grabs in the series against Australia. If India win the series 2-1 with one draw, then they would have earned 30 x 2 = 60 points for the wins and 10 for the draw = a total of 70 points for the series. Thus, India's PCT = 70/120*100 = 58.33%.