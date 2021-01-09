India vs Australia: We Are Trying Our Best as Batting Unit-Cheteshwar Pujara After Criticism

India vs Australia (TEST)

Criticised for his slow approach towards batting against Australia on Day 3 at SCG, India middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has defended himself, saying that he batted the way he knows and India 'tried their best as a batting unit.'

Also read: 'Helped Nobody, Put the Team in a Hole' - Cheteshwar Pujara's Slowest 50 Divides Opinion

"We are trying our best, but sometimes Pat Cummins has a better idea, sometimes he was bowled some of the unplayable deliveries, for example, the ball which I got, if there was any other batter, I felt that was the best ball of this series, sometimes you have to accept it, we are trying our best as a batting unit.

It is not just about him, it is important to bat well as a unit, said Pujara during the virtual press conference.I have got out against him four times but some of them were really good balls, we need to respect that, overall I am confident about my batting, I would rather focus on the things I need to as a batsman rather than put too much pressure on him getting me out.

Also read: After Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Taken for Scans After Getting Hit on Left Thumb While Batting

The way I was batting today, I was really confident. The way I got out today, I have to accept that. I could not have done anything better, I would rather focus on the things I need to do as a batsman. I just have to bat in the manner I know to bat, even as a batting unit, you need to build partnerships and bat well as a unit," he added.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Great Bowler, Poor Athlete - Hilarious Memes Surface on Twitter After Ashwin Careless Run Out

Pujara made a painstaking half century--his slowest in Test cricket---in 176 balls as India were bundled out for 244, conceding a 96-run lead to hosts Australia. Critics say what would have been had Pujara been a bit 'proactive' with his approach.Earlier former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was left unimpressed with the way the elegant right-hander batted at the SCG.

"I don't think it was the right approach, I think he needed to be a bit more proactive with his scoring rate because I felt it was putting too much pressure on his batting partner,"

India lost their last 6 wickets for 49 runs - the only saving grace was Jadeja's unbeaten 28 off 37 deliveries. There were two more run-outs in the innings with R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah carelessly throwing their wickets away. The visitors were bowled out for 244 in the 101st over - they played 5 overs less than Australia but ended 94 runs short of their first innings' total! India's slow scoring rate and the run-outs was their nemesis in the first innings. Pat Cummins was the standout bowler for Australia. Not only did he take 4 wickets but also conceded just 29 runs off his 21.4 overs! These included 10 maidens.