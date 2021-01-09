- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia: We Are Trying Our Best as Batting Unit-Cheteshwar Pujara After Criticism
Pujara made a painstaking half century--his slowest in Test cricket---in 176 balls as India were bundled out for 244, conceding a 96-run lead to hosts Australia.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 2:52 PM IST
Criticised for his slow approach towards batting against Australia on Day 3 at SCG, India middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has defended himself, saying that he batted the way he knows and India 'tried their best as a batting unit.'
Also read: 'Helped Nobody, Put the Team in a Hole' - Cheteshwar Pujara's Slowest 50 Divides Opinion
"We are trying our best, but sometimes Pat Cummins has a better idea, sometimes he was bowled some of the unplayable deliveries, for example, the ball which I got, if there was any other batter, I felt that was the best ball of this series, sometimes you have to accept it, we are trying our best as a batting unit.
It is not just about him, it is important to bat well as a unit, said Pujara during the virtual press conference.I have got out against him four times but some of them were really good balls, we need to respect that, overall I am confident about my batting, I would rather focus on the things I need to as a batsman rather than put too much pressure on him getting me out.
Also read: After Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Taken for Scans After Getting Hit on Left Thumb While Batting
The way I was batting today, I was really confident. The way I got out today, I have to accept that. I could not have done anything better, I would rather focus on the things I need to do as a batsman. I just have to bat in the manner I know to bat, even as a batting unit, you need to build partnerships and bat well as a unit," he added.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Great Bowler, Poor Athlete - Hilarious Memes Surface on Twitter After Ashwin Careless Run Out
Pujara made a painstaking half century--his slowest in Test cricket---in 176 balls as India were bundled out for 244, conceding a 96-run lead to hosts Australia. Critics say what would have been had Pujara been a bit 'proactive' with his approach.Earlier former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was left unimpressed with the way the elegant right-hander batted at the SCG.
"I don't think it was the right approach, I think he needed to be a bit more proactive with his scoring rate because I felt it was putting too much pressure on his batting partner,"
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking