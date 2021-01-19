CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: We Had to Play With Who We Had- Ravi Shastri After Historic Win at the Gabba

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as "unreal", especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 19, 2021, 4:48 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as "unreal", especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36. Shastri also said that the just-concluded series was the toughest tour ever.

Impressive Bowling, Australia's Prolonged Second Innings and Rain Might Help India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal," Shastri said after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test here which sealed the series 2-1 in favour of the tourists."Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary," he added.

Mohammed Siraj Fights Adversity, Hostile Conditions and Inexperience to End As India's Highest Wicket Taker of Series

India retained the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with the historic win here, successfully chasing a 328-run target. Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 intimidated the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba' on Tuesday.

Shastri also lauded the efforts of newcomers like Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan for their contributions in the historic series win.

"Washington Sundar was a net bowler, Natarajan was a net bowler. But they have played so well. Sundar batted as if he had already played 20 Tests. Same with Shardul who has played a lot of first class cricket but did well at the top level," he said.

Shastri termed the series win as one of the most memorable ones, which the cricketing world will remember for a long time.

"This is a big series win. I don't think the cricketing world will forget this. Some of us were in a lockdown for some six months whereas cricket had started in some other part of the world.

"To come here and play the way we have despite having our main bowlers injured, is phenomenal. The players know when they cross the boundary line, they are playing for India," he said.

"Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary."

