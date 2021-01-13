India vs Australia: 'We Love Playing There' - Josh Hazlewood Excited About Returning to The Gabba for Final Test

Josh Hazlewood revealed that the famed pace trio of him, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are looking forward to bowling in a place he described as 'very much an Australian venue'.

India may have done well to salvage a draw against Australia in the third Test at Sydney but perhaps their biggest test of the series - no pun intended - lies in the fourth and final Test. That match is set to take place at The Gabba in Brisbane, a place where not only have Australia excelled over the years - they haven't lost a Test in that venue in over 32 years - but a place where India tradtionally struggle, having never won a match there and only managing a single draw. As such, the hosts are expected to go into the match full of confidence.

"All Australians love playing up there. We probably grow a leg given the record we've got," Hazlewood said.

"We know touring sides don't like to play there, so that puts us a bit ahead before a ball is bowled. I guess we thrive on that.

"It's an awesome place to play. Very much an Australian venue, I've always enjoyed playing there.

"It's late in the season to be playing there - it'll be a bit hotter than normal - but we'll put up with that and hopefully the thunderstorms stay away."

Hazlewood also confirmed that there was little chance of Australia choosing to rest or rotate any of him, Cummins or Starc.

"It's probably the freshest we have felt while turning up to Sydney at this time of year, for a very long time," Hazlewood said.

"Back to back is fine ... even if we bowl 40-plus overs here, we'll be OK for Brisbane."

These sentiments were echoed by both skipper Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer, both of whom said they expected the pacers to be good to go for the finale of the Test series.

"They know they have a rest after the Gabba. They enjoy bowling there. It's a bit easier on the body, seeing the ball fly through. They'll be fine to go," Paine had said.

"I expect they'll all be ready to go for this Test match. We'll see how they pull up."