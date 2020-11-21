- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
India vs Australia: 'We Were Hoping Virat Kohli's Baby Would be Born Here & We Could Claim Him or her to be an Australian'
Former Australia skipper Allan Border has always voiced his opinion against franchise cricket, and has done that once again. He has once again slammed these leagues, especially the IPL, and said that tournaments like T20 World Cup should be in focus. “I’m not happy with that. The world game should take precedence over local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead. I would question that decision it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?” Border had told ABC.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 21, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Former Australia skipper Allan Border has always voiced his opinion against franchise cricket, and has done that once again. He has once again slammed these leagues, especially the IPL, and said that tournaments like T20 World Cup should be in focus. “I’m not happy with that. The world game should take precedence over local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead. I would question that decision it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?” Border had told ABC.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Couldn't Train the Day I Wasn't Picked for Australia Tour, Reveals Suryakumar Yadav
“The World T20 should take precedence, for sure. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that’s the case,” he added.
But Border is hopeful that the likes of Virat Kohli can keep Test cricket alive. “He [Kohli] is an antagonist and plays aggressively. It is up to players like Kohli and teams like India, England and Australia to keep Test cricket alive from the growing threat of franchise cricket,” Border said.
“We were hoping his baby would be born in Australia so that we can claim him or her to be an Australian!,” quipped the former Australian test captain.
ALSO READ - Ex-BCCI President Anurag Thakur Bats for Legalising Betting in India, Says Will Help Curb Match-fixing
He also said that without Kohli in last three Tests, Australia can beat India and reclaim the lost trophy.
“The one thing that is in Australia’s favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big ‘out’ for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia,” Border said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking