India vs Australia: 'Weak Link' Finch Eager to Make Use of Break After Tough ODI Series

"It'll be good to be at home and to spend some time around some friends again," Finch was quoted as saying by AAP.
"It was obviously a disappointing series. Nowhere near as many runs as I would have liked or had as big an impact with the bat."
Finch's scores read 6, 6 and 14 in the three games where he was found out each time by the incoming delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Having lost his place in the Test side for the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka as well, the 32-year-old felt a break will help him regain his lost confidence, being hopeful of bouncing back soon.
The Australian captain also praised his team's batting efforts throughout the ODI series against India, especially in the middle overs, which has been an area of concern for them in the recent past.
"We've seen some real improvement in the way we've batted in the last three ODIs in particular," said Finch. "I was probably the weak link in that, which is disappointing for me as the captain of the side. I think this time will be really good to be able to work on my game with some more time in the schedule.
"It will allow me to work on specific things in my game. When you're trying to tinker with a few things with a day in between games and things like that, you don't have enough time to hit enough balls to be able to get that set.
"I'm really excited about the next couple of weeks to work on my game and hopefully get that right. I've got a lot of confidence in myself that I can do that, but time will tell."
First Published: January 20, 2019, 1:23 PM IST