India vs Australia: Went to Father's Grave Straight From Airport to Offer Flowers - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who took a five-wicket haul in the second innings and led an experienced bowling line-up despite himself having played only two Tests prior to the match at Brisbane, arrived back home on Thursday (January 21). As the Indian cricket team has finally arrived home, one of the first things the 26-year old pacer did was visit the grave of his late father and pay his respect with a prayer. Siraj's father Mohammed Ghaus had passed away before the Test series began. Offered the chance to fly home, Siraj declined and chose to stay back in the bio-secure bubble.

Speaking after he touched down in Hyderabad, Siraj revealed his thought process behind going to his father's grave and how his mother reacted when he reached home.

“I didn't go home, directly. I went to the graveyard straight from the airport, I went there to sit with my dad for some time. I couldn't speak to him but offered flowers to his grave,” Siraj told India Today.

“And then I came home. When I met my mom, she started crying. Then I tried to console her, telling her not to cry. It was a different feeling. After 6-7 months, her son had come home. Mom was always waiting for me to return. She was counting down how many days were left for me to return,” he added.

Siraj showed great mental toughness to stay back in Australia instead of flying out but, as the pacer revealed, it took a lot out of him to make that decision in the first place.

"It was difficult & mentally depressing for me. My family told me to fulfil my dad's dream when I called back home. My fiancée motived me & my team also supported me. I dedicated all my wickets to him. My celebration with Mayank Agarwal was dedicated to him," Siraj told ANI.

After wrapping up what was a successful tour Down Under, Siraj will now be a part of the Indian team for the first two Tests against England set to begin in February.

India Squad for First Two Tests: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel