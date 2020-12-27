- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
India vs Australia: 'What I Liked Most is That he Had the Biggest Smile on His Face Whole Day'
India debutant Mohammad Siraj has garnered a lot of praise after he bagged two wickets in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The lanky pacer removed Marnus Labuschagne first and then removed Cameron Green. Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey was mighty impressed with the youngster.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 27, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
India debutant Mohammad Siraj has garnered a lot of praise after he bagged two wickets in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The lanky pacer removed Marnus Labuschagne first and then removed Cameron Green. Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey was mighty impressed with the youngster.
“I thought he was excellent. What I liked the most about him is that he had the biggest smile on his face the whole day. He was loving being out there, loving charging in when he got his opportunity to bowl and giving his best efforts. I thought in his first spell, he was very composed,” Hussey said on ESPNCricinfo.
“It’s not easy – you’re playing your first Test – a boxing Day Test, at the MCG… huge occasion, and he looked calm and in control of his emotions. Yeah, maybe he could have bowled a little bit better but his second spell is when he really came into his own.”
“The ball was a little bit older and it was interesting that a few of the Indian bowlers… I feel as though they ball better when the ball does get old. Probably a product of being brought up on those flat Indian pitches. Very skilful, you swing the ball late both ways and picked up a couple of crucial wickets for India. You got a feeling that he was going to get a wicket almost every ball,” Hussey pointed out.
“The one I enjoyed the most was the Cameron Green wicket. He set him up beautifully. He got a couple of balls to swing away. He almost just dragged his head across the crease and darted that inswinger to get him out LBW. It was a great set up and great execution, and it shows that he has a great head on his shoulders,” Hussey explained.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
