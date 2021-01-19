- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
When Chips are Down, You Push Harder, Says Rishabh Pant After Historic Win at Gabba
India pulled off a challenging three-wicket win over Australia with Pant leading the team with a masterful 89 off 138 balls, while Shubman Gill scored 91.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 4:26 PM IST
Hours after playing the key role in India's the historic win against Australia in the series-deciding fourth Test to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, Rishab Pant on Tuesday called it "a series we can never forget."
India pulled off a challenging three-wicket win over Australia with Pant leading the team with a masterful 89 off 138 balls, while Shubman Gill scored 91. The three-wicket win at the Gabba on the final day meant that India have won an unprecedented back-to-back Test series Down Under.
Hours after the win, Pant on Twitter said: "When the chips are down. You push harder. A series we can never forget. Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything."
When the chips are down. You push harder.💪💪 A series we can never forget. 😍 Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything.💯🙏@BCCI pic.twitter.com/uPPhzmFHAT— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 19, 2021
India did not play Pant in either the preceding ODI or the T20 series. But the young wicketkeeper-batsman made an impression in the Test series, playing a combative 97-run knock in the second innings in Sydney and again in Brisbane on Tuesday.
Also Read: India vs Australia: 'One of My Biggest Days in Life'- Rishabh Pant After Historic Win
Pant at the post-match presentation ceremony had called win as the "biggest moment" of his life. "This is one of the biggest moments of my life now, and I'm happy that all the support staff and all my teammates supported me even when I wasn't playing," he said.
Asked about the pitch that had cracks all over, Pant said, "It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection."
India head coach Ravi Shastri said that while Pant's glove-work has often attracted criticism, the Indian team has backed him since he is a "match-winner" and an impact player on foreign soil. "We play Pant abroad because he is a match-winner. When he doesn't keep well, people criticize him but he can help you win matches like these. Had he stuck around for some time in Sydney (drawn third Test), he could have won us that game as well. He has been brilliant and that's why we back him," Shastri was quoted as saying at the end of the match.
Pant (89 not out off 138 balls) showcased his breathtaking strokeplay to secure the win for the visitors, thereby ending Australia's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba'.
A shocked Australia head coach Justin Langer lauded India for the win and said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to "never ever, ever underestimate" the "really tough" players from that country.
Also Read: Never Ever Underestimate Indians, Can't Compliment Enough: Justin Langer
He also compared Pant with Ben Stokes' innings in Headingley. "It was an amazing effort. (Rishabh) Pant's innings somewhat reminded me of Ben Stokes' innings in Headingley actually. He came in, he was almost fearless and he will be lauded because of it. It was an unbelievable innings," Langer said in his praise of the Indian wicket-keeper batsman.
(With inputs from PTI)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking