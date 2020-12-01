CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Why India Not Bowling Short To Steve Smith, Asks Brad Hogg

Steve Smith had been a nemesis of sort for Virat Kohli and his men since day 1. In the first game he hit a century, 105 to be precise and then he hit another one, 104 this time, in the second ODI in Sydney.

Steve Smith had been a nemesis of sort for Virat Kohli and his men since day 1. In the first game he hit a century, 105 to be precise and then he hit another one, 104 this time, in the second ODI in Sydney. Had Team India removed Smith early, the scoreline could have been different. Meanwhile former Aussie cricketer Brad Hogg has a suggestion for Kohli as the series moves on to Canberra for the third and final ODI. In a video posted over his Youtube channel he has asked India to 'exploit' Smith where he has been found wanting last year.

“The big issue for me for India was when Steve Smith came out, they didn’t attempt to bounce him out at any stage. They bowled on a good length or a little fuller. I can’t understand that, because Steve Smith’s weakness is with the short-ball,” Brad Hogg said in a video on his YouTube Channel.“Steve Smith walks around, he was both legs planted and he is a little chest-on. So he can’t duck and leave and has to play the pull shot. You could have set the entire tour up by having Steve Smith on the back foot,” he further added.

Hogg also talked about how short-pitch deliveries trouble Maxwell also but India haven’t been able to exploit that chink in his armour.‘And again Glenn Maxwell, just bowling full yorkers to him so that he can play those reverse sweeps. He is a player that you should bowl the short ball to and they didn’t do it enough,” Hogg said.

