India vs Australia: Wife Prithi Narayanan Wants Ravichandran Ashwin to do This, If Sledged Again

Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia captain Tim Paine got into a spat as things heated up in Sydney. India eventually managed to save the game. Ashwin's wife Preethi seemed to be miffed with Paine's tactics.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan penned down an emotional account of how the all-rounder felt the night before the fifth day of the Sydney Test against Australia. She narrated what was going on in the family at the time his husband was putting up a brave fight to save the day for the Indian side.

Narayanan felt the Aussie captain Tim Paine’s sledges while Ashwin was batting were not good but she was more worried when his husband talked back, fearing he might lose focus. Her husband talkingback concerened her as the cricketer has never done somethimg like that before.“Was he losing focus or is the back pain irritating him that he is reacting? What if something happens now? Don’t do it Ash,” she explained the questions that were in her mind.

On the final day of the Sydney Test, Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari forged an unbreakable partnership to take the match to a draw.Desperate to break the balance, Paine resorted to sledging the batsman which was caught by the stump microphone. He mentioned that the hosts can't wait for The Gabba test, whileAshwin responded by reminding him how he would like to welcome the skipper to India, calling it to be his last series.Paine went on to call Ashwin d***head, but that failed to break the resolve of the Indian. The captain has faced a lot of criticism for his action since. Narayanan was also among those who reacted to the incident. She also put out advice for her husband to deal with the situation via Twitter.

Just imagine it is Aadhya crying nonstop at 3 am and ignore. 💃 https://t.co/zgw6ySjy54 — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

Narayanan revealed that Ashwin was in “unbelievable pain” the night before the fifth day. She said that her four year old daughter Aadhya wanted her father to “put leave” and rest at home.Narayanan wrote that Ashwin has a high threshold for pain and that she has seen and handle it over the years, but she had never seen him like that before as he crawled on the floor, unable to get up or bend down.

She was relieved to hear Ashwin’s voice caught by the microphone as he coordinated with his partner Vihari over the course of the match. “Pathu Pathu ball, adulaaam (We play 10 balls each),” she heard him telling Vihari. She recalled the moment Ashwin walked back to her after his heroic innings as they laughed and cried together.