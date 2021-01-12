India vs Australia: Will Pucovski in Race Against Time to Get Fit for Brisbane After Injuring Shoulder in Sydney

While India have a huge injury list to deal with before the start of the fourth Test at Brisbane, Australia too have a concern in their team. Opener Will Pucovski, who marked his debut in the Sydney Test, suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five of the Test.

As per the Cricket Australia release, he will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Vodafone Test match. No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match.

Meanwhile, in what could be the biggest blow for India ahead of the 4th Test at Brisbane, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to abdominal strain as per BCCI sources, reports PTI. "Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England, further adds the PTI report.

Bumrah was seen during days three and four of the SCG Test chatting with the team physio pointing at the abdomen area during Australia's second innings. The news comes a day after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test with a fractured thumb and Hanuma Vihari suffering a torn hamstring, it is unlikely, he will be part of the playing XI at Brisbane.

With this, India have lost their three frontline seamers on the tour with Mohammad Shami ruled out after the first test with a fractured forearm, Umesh Yadav out in the middle of the second Test with a calf injury. Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini made their debuts in the second and the third Test respectively, and it looks like Shardul Thakur will get a game at Brisbane in place of Bumrah with a chance of T Natarajan also making his debut on the pacer friendly venue.