India vs Australia: Will Pucovski Sent for Scans After Picking Up Shoulder Injury

Australia opener Will Pucovski as sent for scans on an injured right shoulder, putting a dampener on his Test debut that saw him score a half-century on top of the order. Pucovski was hurt after he went diving for a ball at mid-wicket during the second session of the final day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He then stayed down for a few seconds as teammates came to help him up since he was clutching at his right shoulder. He then left the field of play at the end of the over.

Australia have just three days between the end of the SCG Test and the start of the series finale in Brisbane, meaning even the slightest of injuries could well hamper Pucovski's chances of playing in the final Test.

Pucovski scored a stylish 62 in the first innings in Sydney, as the likes of Ricky Ponting said he could be a 10-year player at the top of the order for Australia.

Opening partner David Warner admitted on Monday he still feels nervous about his groin injury, as his return from a lengthy lay-off coincided with the back-to-back Tests.

Australia's injury concerns pale in comparison to India's, with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Virahi all hurt during the game after Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul all headed home due to injury.

There will be some relief for the Australian board as after weeks of speculations, the Brisbane Test will go ahead as planned with Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley confirming that India have agreed to travel to Queensland for the final destination of their tour.

“The fourth Test will be at the Gabba as planned,” Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said on SEN on Monday morning as quoted by Fox Cricket. “I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday,” he further added.

The website further reports that the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba will allow spectators - 50 percent of the crowd capacity - with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing the end of Brisbane’s three-day lockdown, after zero cases of the Covid-19 were reported in the area.