India vs Australia: Will Pucovski Set to Be Available for Selection for Third Test

Opening batsman Will Pucovski has received medical clearance and is available for selection for the third Test against India starting on January 7.

Opening batsman Will Pucovski has received medical clearance and is available for selection for the third Test against India starting on January 7.

A report in Foxsports.com.au reported that the 22-year-old has resumed training, including batting at the nets. However, he still needs a clearance from his neurologist before his selection is confirmed.

Pucovski was slated for a Test debut in the first match of the series in Adelaide, but was hit in the head in a warm-up match at Drummoyne Oval by a delivery from India A pacer Kartik tyagi. Pucovski suffered concussion and was ruled out of the first two games.

Australia are having issues at the top of the order with Joe Burns desperately out of form and regular opener David Warner missing the first two games with a groin injury. Warner has resumed training but is reportedly still sore and not a guaranteed starter for the third Test.

"There's no-one more professional and he's doing everything possible," Langer told Ricky Ponting about Warner during a lunchtime interview on Seven on Day 1 of the second Test. "We saw him bat the day before the game, he's batting again this afternoon at the MCG, so in terms of his batting he's flying, it's just trying to ... he's still having some trouble with his groin and we know how dynamic he is.

"His running between the wickets, his movements all the time, so he's getting closer and we're hopeful he will come good, he's certainly hopeful he'll come good, but time will tell. We've still got a few more days to the next Test match."

Australia have had a make-shift opener in Matthew Wade for the series so far. They also have Marcus Harris as an opening option in the squad.

Pucovski has been in terrific form in domestic cricket, making two double tons and averaging 247.50 in Sheffield Shield.

