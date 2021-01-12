India vs Australia: Will Weather Be a Factor in Final Test IND-AUS at Brisbane?

There's a chance that weather could play spoilsport during the final Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

India did well to draw the third Test against Australia, putting in a heroic performance on the final day to ensure they go into the fourth and final Test of the series at Brisbane with the series level. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian cricket team have a challenge ahead if they are to win or even draw the match as they have a poor record at The Gabba whereas Australia have traditionally excelled at the venue. But before they even enter the field of play, they will have other issues to deal with - including having to endure a hard quarantine at their hotel.

Now there's a chance that weather could play spoilsport during the final Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Weather reports for the city suggest that there could be thunderstorms and, on some days, proper rain either in the mornings or through the day.

Saturday, which is the second day of the Test, has "very warm with more clouds than sun; a thunderstorm in parts of the area in the afternoon" as the weather forecast.

The forecast is worse for Day 4 of the Test i.e. Monday, which simply says "occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the morning followed by a thunderstorm in the afternoon".

Meanwhile, members of the Indian cricket team are reportedly bothered by the fact that despite the hotel being empty, they have to be confined to their rooms while not training and will not be permitted to use any of the hotel amenities.

"We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor," members of the traveling Indian contingent described the hotel as to The Times of India.

"We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated to us. The entire hotel is empty, but we can’t use any amenities in the hotel including the swimming pool and the gym. All the cafes and restaurants in the hotel are shut.

"But how is a team – struggling with injuries – expected to recover if basic amenities like pool and gym are not allowed? There’s no other guest in the hotel. It’s empty. Then why can’t the players use the amenities?"

The final Test of the series begins on Friday (January 15).