India vs Australia: With Jasprit Bumrah Injured, Two-Test Old Mohammed Siraj Could be the Unlikely Leader of India's Pace Battery at Brisbane

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: With Jasprit Bumrah Injured, Two-Test Old Mohammed Siraj Could be the Unlikely Leader of India's Pace Battery at Brisbane
Mohammed Siraj may just have played two Test in his career so far, but just weeks after making his Test debut - an impressive one at that - the Hyderabad pacer finds himself in a very unlikely position of being the leader of the Indian pace attack as the injury-hit visitors travel to the Gabba
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 12, 2021, 12:05 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj may just have played two Test in his career so far, but just weeks after making his Test debut - an impressive one at that - the Hyderabad pacer finds himself in a very unlikely position of being the leader of the Indian pace attack as the injury-hit visitors travel to the Gabba in hope of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test at Brisbane, starting January 15 with a fractured thumb, and in all likelihood, Hanuma Vihari, who battled hamstring tear to pull off an incredible Indian draw at the SCG, will also not be available for the final Test. But, the biggest blow for India has come in the form of Jasorit Bumrah most likely to be ruled out of the Test with an abdominal strain.
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of the Fourth Test at Brisbane Due to Abdominal Strain
India lost Mohammed Shami in the first Test to a forearm fracture and his replacement, Umesh Yadav, limped off the field during the 2nd Test. Shami's injury made way for Siraj's debut and Umesh's for Navdeep Saini's. Now, India need to replace Bumrah and the most likely candidate will be Shardul Thakur, who does have a Test under his belt, but unfortunately did not get to bowl after picking up an early injury during his debut match against the West Indies.
After Jasprit Bumrah's Injury, Twitter Frets Over Playing XI for Brisbane Test
That makes Siraj the most experienced bowlers at the Test arena among what is left of fit Indian pacers. India traveled to Australia with a large contingent which included three net bowlers. The BCCI had originally announced four net bowlers, but Rajasthan's Kamlesh Nagarkoti did not travel with the team and Bengal's Ishan Porel was flown back home with a hamstring injury. That left India with two net bowlers in Karthik Tyagi and T Natarajan. While Tyagi played in one of the two tour matches ahead of the Test series, Natarajan, who was part of India's white-ball squad made his ODI and T20I debuts and was even talked about for a possible Test debut in the third Test and was officially named in the Test squad, but India eventually went with the more experienced Saini.
Jadeja Ruled Out of Fourth Test; Unconfirmed Reports Suggest Vihari Suffers Hamstring Tear
Now, India's predicament is such that they are struggling to find a fit XI. R Ashwin, after the SCG Test, had jokingly said that going to Brisbane coach Ravi Shastri may as well line-up a fit XI from the squad to play them at Brisbane, but that now seems to be becoming a reality.
Ravindra Jadeja Undergoes Thumb Surgery in Sydney, Tweets Picture After Procedure
In all likelihood, Siraj and Saini will have Thakur for the company at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane which has traditionally been a pacer-friendly wicket. In the last ten Tests played at the Gabba, pacers have accounted for 223 wickets, and spinners a mere 66. India will have the headache of replacing Jadeja and potentially Vihari and in all likelihood, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha may play together, with Pant as the specialist batsman. Mayank Agarwal too is looked at as an option in the middle-order, but he too is has been injured during a net session and has been taken for scans. R Ashwin has a back problem but will most likely be fit for the fourth Test. If India opt to got for a second spinner role Kuldeep Yadav could be looked at, else it will be T Natarajan making his Test debut as well.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking