BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 57 runs
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

246/3 (106.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

MIN. 68.0 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 8, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 20 January, 2020

1ST INN

West Indies Under-19 *

107/3 (26.0)

West Indies Under-19
v/s
England Under-19
England Under-19

Toss won by England Under-19 (decided to field)
Innings Break

BBL, 2019/20 Match 45, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 20 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Sixers *

143/4 (14.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

India vs Australia: Women Clean Rajkot Wicket Manually; Fans Slam Ganguly & BCCI

It hasn't been a month since the BCCI and its newly-elected president Sourav Ganguly had to face criticism after the T20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled as the ground staff failed to get the ground ready on time after a brief shower.

January 20, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
India vs Australia: Women Clean Rajkot Wicket Manually; Fans Slam Ganguly & BCCI

New Delhi: It hasn't been a month since the BCCI and its newly-elected president Sourav Ganguly had to face criticism after the T20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled as the ground staff failed to get the ground ready on time after a brief shower.

Less than a fortnight later, BCCI and Ganguly were again slammed by fans for not being able to make proper arrangement during an international cricket match in Rajkot. Fans became angry after Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday, posted a clip on micro-bloggig website Twitter which showed four elderly women working on the pitch for the just concluded second ODI between India and Australia, which the hosts won by 36 runs.

In the video clip, the women were seen cleaning the pitch with brushes while kneeling down on the wickets.

Earlier in Guwahati, ground staff were seen using hair dryers and steam-irons to get the pitch ready for the match.

The incident once again didn't go well with fans as they weren't happy and took no time in slamming Ganguly and the Indian cricket board.

India vs Australia 2020Off The FieldRajkot ODI

