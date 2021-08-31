India vs Australia Women Cricket: New Venues, Dates For Pink Ball Test, ODIs, T20s

Cricket Australia has changed the venue for the Pink Ball Test match to be played between the women’s teams India and Australia. The entire series between India and Australia will now be played in Queensland owing to the ongoing lockdowns and border closures in New South Wales and Victoria, according to reports.

The multi-format series was scheduled to commence on 19 September in Sydney and matches were to be played in Melbourne and Perth as well. However, now with rising Covid-19 cases in New South Wales and Victoria, the series will start on September 21 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Queensland. This is going to remain the venue for all three ODIs.

The Gold Coast will play hosts to the day-night Test scheduled to start on September 30. And this venue will then host the three T20Is from 7 to 10 October to conclude the series.

Both the Indian team, as well as, the Australian players based in NSW or Victoria will have to undergo a two-week quarantine period in Brisbane starting Monday.

“Having had to postpone the series last summer due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to hosting an Indian team which boasts of some of the best players in the world in this historic series featuring the first-ever day-night Test match between the two sides,” a Cricket Australia official was as quoted by the ICC.

This series will be the first time both sides will lock horns after their meeting in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final.

HERE ARE THE REJIGGED FIXTURES

ODIs: 21 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day), 24 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day-Night), 26 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day)

Test: September 30 – 3 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Day-Night)

T20Is 7 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night) 9 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night) 10 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here