India vs Australia, Women's World T20 2018, Highlights: India Win by 48 Runs, Top Group B - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 18, 2018, 12:18 AM IST

Match 17, Providence Stadium, Guyana 17 November, 2018

Toss won by India Women (decided to bat)

India Women beat Australia Women by 48 runs

Man of the Match: Smriti Mandhana

Live Blog

Highlights

23:50(IST)

Meg Lanning: We sort of felt that pace off the ball was effective on this wicket and that was our plan, to not use the fast bowlers. Kaur and Mandhana batted extremely well. We have a lot to work on from today. 

23:48(IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur: We worked really hard, today the fielding coach must be happy with the way we fielded, proud of the girls. Credit to the girls for the way we played today. 

23:46(IST)

Smriti Mandhana, player of the match: I am quite relieved as I was getting starts but not converting them. Wanted to go out there and score big runs. Glad that I could do it today. 

23:35(IST)

And that's the match done and dusted for India! Australia end the innings as Alyssa Healy won't be able to bat and this is massive win for India. This win also ensures they top Group B. 

23:32(IST)

OUT! Schutt tries to slog one through the leg side off Anuja Patil but all she does is top edge the ball. Taniya Bhatia has to take the simplest of catches and the Aussies are now 9 down. 

23:31(IST)

Elyse Perry is not ready to throw in the towel just yet, as she thumps Deepti Sharma for a massive six. The rest of the penultimate over is fairly quiet though. Australia are out o the game mathematically; they need 50 runs off 6 balls. 

23:26(IST)

OUT! WHAT A DISMISSAL THAT WAS! Kimmince edges one and Radha Yadav runs backwards and collects what was a very tough catch. She's pumped up after that and who can blame her? Australia are all but finished now. 

23:24(IST)

OUT! Sophie Molineux holes out to Veda Krishnamurthy in the deep and they are now six wickets down. India have all but won the game at this point. 3 overs left, 65 runs needed. 

23:16(IST)

Poonam Yadav, you beauty! A flighted ball sees Haynes charge down the track but she fails to read the wrong one and Taniya Bhatia completes a routine stumping. Australia are 90/5 now. 

23:14(IST)

Perry has decided to go for her shots now. Harmanpreet decides to pitch the ball up and is hammered for two consecutive fours. In fact she pulls Kaur for another four. This is the over that the Aussies were looking for. Australia are 90/4 after 15 overs. 

23:11(IST)

Poonam Yadav is so slow in the air that Aussies can't generate enough bat speed to get the ball out of the boundary. She concedes just seven runs in the over. It's 76/4 after 14 overs. 

23:05(IST)

Radha Yadav is the one who has turned it around for India. She has dried up the runs for the Aussies. Just three runs come from her over. It's 64/4 after 12 overs. 

23:00(IST)

OUT: This is brilliant bowling by the Indian spinners, and this time it was Poonam Yadav. She invites Gardner into a big shot and is caught by Veda yet again. Australia are in deep trouble at 59/4.

22:56(IST)

OUT: And another wicket for India as Lanning takes the attack to Radha. But unfortunately for her, Veda takes a great running catch. It's 56/3.

22:53(IST)

Another change in the bowling as Poonam Yadav comes on. And she is greeted with a huge straight six by Gardner. Poonam needs to bowl in at the middle stump to trouble the batsmen. After 9 overs it's 56/2. 

22:50(IST)

There is another change in the bowling as Radha Yadav comes into the attack. And she starts well by tying down the batsmen by bowling it way outside off. Just four runs come from the over. Australia are 48/2 after 8 overs. 

22:48(IST)

REVIEW: Deepti Sharma gets the ball to turn a mile from outside off, that hits Lanning on the pads. It's not out. Lanning survives as Australia are 44/2 after 7 overs. 

22:43(IST)

And suddenly after two wickets, Indian fielders are showing a lot more intent on the field. Arundhati comes back into the attack and gets Gardner to edge the ball. But India doesn't have a fielder in slips, and the ball goes for a four. She follows it up with a straight four. Australia are 39/2 after 6 overs. 

22:36(IST)

OUT: That's two in two for Deepti. She has turned the match around. The off spinner castles set batsman Monney, round the legs. She dseparts for 19. Australia are 27/2. 

22:34(IST)

OUT: Deepti has done the trick for India. She tosses the ball up and Villiani goes for a biggie. But she finds Veda on the midwicket boundary who takes the catch safely. She departs for six. Australia are 27/1.

22:33(IST)

Patil continues. Till now Indians have been disciplined, but if they want to win the match, they have to get wickets. Monney goes inside out and finishes the over with a four. Australia are 27/0 after 4 overs. 

22:29(IST)

Now it's turn for Deepti Sharma to roll her arm over. Indian spinners are doing a decent job here as they have stopped the run flow somewhat. Another over comes to an end with six runs coming off it. Australia are 20/0 after three overs. 

22:24(IST)

Off spinner Anuja Patel comes into the attack. She is right on the money as Villani is not getting any room to freeze her arms. A good over comes to end by Patil. Just three run come off it. Australia are 14/0 after 2 overs. 

22:20(IST)

Fast bowler Arundhati Reddy will start the proceedings for India. Villani is opening the innings with Beth Mooney as Alyssa Healy requires some medical attention after a collision in the first innings. And here is the first boundary for the Aussies. Mooney opens the face of the bat and gets a four past point. She follows it up with a flick on midwicket. India cannot afford loose bowling against Australia. 11 runs come in the first over. 

22:15(IST)

This has been a good batting performance by the Indians. They'll be hoping for a similar show with the ball now. A lot depends on how the Indian spinners perform now. Australian openers are making their way to the middle now. 

22:06(IST)

Bowled! Perry cleans up Deepti Sharma in the final ball of the innings and India end the innings 167/8. That's a decent target all things considered, but India lost too many wickets towards the latter stages of the innings. 

22:02(IST)

Four and then... out. Reddy managed to chip the fielder at mid-off for a boundary but her second attempt at the same shot sees her hole out to Bolton, the sub-fielder. India are 166/7. 

21:57(IST)

And off goes Alyssa Healy after she collides with Schutt as they both went for a catch. She's been taken off the field, presumably for concussion tests. That was a quiet over regardless. India are 159/6 going into the final over. 

21:52(IST)

OUT! And there goes Mandhana. She takes on Schutt but only manages to find Perry in the deep. That could make a significant difference to India's final total, one would think. 

21:50(IST)

SIX and FOUR! Mandhana brings up 1000 career T20I runs with a massive six in the deep square leg region. She then hits a boundary with a slog sweep over the mid-wicket region. India are 154/5 after 18 overs. 

India vs Australia, Women's World T20 2018, Highlights: India Win by 48 Runs, Top Group B - As It Happened

Perry has decided to go for her shots now. Harmanpreet decides to pitch the ball up and is hammered for two consecutive fours. In fact she pulls Kaur for another four. This is the over that the Aussies were looking for. Australia are 90/4 after 15 overs.

Catch all the live cricket score updates of the ICC Women's World T20 2018 match between India and Australia (IND v AUS). The live telecast of the match will start at 8:30 PM on November 17 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Preview: As Jemimah Rodrigues got close to a slower delivery by Bismah Maroof, making good use of her feet to lift it over cover in India’s clash with Pakistan, the fearlessness that has come to define the team in the last few months was all too visible. Just a few overs earlier, the 18-year-old had nearly holed out to long-off, after she lifted the ball with the turn with the intention of going square over cover. However, as she mistimed the delivery, one could sense the agitation within the teenager, who was eager to correct the shot. And did so successfully off the same bowler a few overs later. This never-say-die approach has defined India’s campaign at the World T20 so far. They have looked promising on occasions, ordinary on others and simply excellent for long periods. However, the attitude of fighting it out till the very end has ensured that with three wins in as many games, they have entered the semifinals for the first time since 2010. With a game left in the league stage against powerhouse Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team would be eager to polish off their flaws before they play the semifinal.

Where does Mithali Raj bat? While the veteran became India’s leading run-scorer in T20Is, male or female, questions are still doing the rounds about her ideal position. In the first game against New Zealand, she was pushed down to number 8, as Taniya Bhatia opened the innings with Smriti Mandhana. Though the former skipper did not bat in the match, courtesy Harmanpreet’s sensational ton, it was quite clearly not a position that suited her style of play. For the next two games, Raj has returned to a more familiar spot, opening the innings against Pakistan and Ireland. While she looked confident in the game against the arch-rivals whilst chasing 134, it was when the team had to put on a total against the Irish that she appeared out of sorts to begin with, taking 15 balls for her first 4 runs. Though her knock of 51 was crucial in the team putting on 145 on the board, the fact that she hit only four boundaries and a six with a strike-rate of 91.07 even as wickets kept falling at regular wickets, indicated that she is more suited to be the anchor rather than the aggressor. Ahead of the clash with Australia, who boast of a strong bowling unit, Raj’s experience will be desperately needed, whether India are batting first or chasing down a total.

How prepared are the other players in the middle-order? The story of India’s batting thus far has revolved around the twin fifties by Raj and the ton by skipper Harmanpreet against the White Ferns, with a captivating knock by Rodrigues in the same game. However, the others are yet to pull their weight. Smriti Mandhana’s assured starts have not resulted in a big score, while Veda Krishnamurthy has not yet shown the range of strokeplay she is capable of. Bhatia has not batted after her opening stint. Though the players have all gelled well together and have produced match-winning knocks in the recent past, especially in the series against Sri Lanka, playing Australia in a world event is a whole different ball-game and the Indian batsmen will be keen not to make the job of the bowlers any tougher than it already is.

While the batting unit has been blow-hot-blow-cold, the bowlers have risen to the occasion quite well so far, foxing rivals with tossed up deliveries, slower leg-break bowling and luring them with flight. While Poonam Yadav was touted as the go-to spinner in the tournament - and has picked six wickets already - Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Dayalan Hemalatha, who made her debut against the Kiwis, have all come together after an indifferent first game to stall the flow of runs. With Harmanpreet going for 10 runs in her 4 overs in India’s last game, India have a variety of slow bowlers in their arsenal, and with the Aussies succumbing to New Zealand’s off-spinner Leigh Kasperek in their last game - she picked up 3 wickets while conceding 25 runs – it is an area to exploit. The ploy to play just one fast bowler throughout the tournament - Mansi Joshi replaced Arundhati Reddy against Ireland - has worked on the slow and low Guyana track, but with the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at Antigua, the venue for the semis likely to assist the seamers more, India might just be tempted to rework their strategy. However, as far as the clash against Australia goes, the Indians will be well-aware of the fire-power that the team possesses. They have been unable to get across the Aussie unit even once this year, losing twice in the T20Is and thrice in the ODIs at home, and with world-class players throughout the line-up, they surely start favourites.

Teams:

India: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicole Bolton, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicola Carey
