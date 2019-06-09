India vs Australia | Shikhar Dhawan's Numbers Trump Sachin Tendulkar's in ICC Tournaments

Shikhar Dhawan registered his third World Cup hundred as he hammered 117 off 109 deliveries against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. Only Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Sourav Ganguly (4) have registered more for India in World Cup cricket.
Dhawan is a big-match player and reserves his best for the big tournaments – his numbers in world tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy) tell the story.
He has scored 1238 runs in 20 such matches at an incredible average of 65.15 and strike rate of 98.25. These include 6 hundreds and 4 fifties.
Dhawan has the second-highest average in these tournaments in history (min. 500 runs) only after Andrew Symonds (76.66). He is followed by some ODI greats like Saeed Anwar (63.36), Vivian Richards (63.31) and Ganguly (61.88). Just for perspective, Sachin Tendulkar’s average in these tournaments was 52.28.
.@SDhawan25 played a brilliant knock to lay the platform for India. #CWC19 #INDvAUS #EkCupAur pic.twitter.com/PwLSmlLH7H— CricketNext (@cricketnext) June 9, 2019
.@SDhawan25 played a brilliant knock to lay the platform for India. #CWC19 #INDvAUS #EkCupAur pic.twitter.com/PwLSmlLH7H
Dhawan’s 6 hundreds have come, remarkably, in just 20 innings. Only Tendulkar and Ganguly have reached the triple figure mark on more occasions – 7 each but in many more matches (58 and 32 innings). Dhawan’s frequency of getting a hundred (every 3.33 innings) is the best in the history of these tournaments (second-best is Ganguly with a ton every 4.57 innings).
Not only is Dhawan scoring big runs he is also scoring them at breathtaking pace. His strike rate is the seventh-best after Kapil Dev, David Miller, AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, David Warner and Brendon McCullum in these two marquee ICC tournaments (min. 500 runs).
Interestingly, Dhawan’s record in the preliminary matches in the ICC tournaments stands out – 997 runs in 14 innings at an average of 76.69 and strike rate of 100. All his 6 hundreds have come in the Group Stages. This suggests that he starts the big tournaments with a bang.
Dhawan’s record, in particular, is outstanding at The Oval with 443 runs in just 5 innings at a stunning average of 110.75 and average of 98.66. He has registered three hundreds and one fifty at this venue.
Prior to the start of the Australia clash at The Oval, India had won 4 of the 5 big-tournament matches in which Dhawan has registered a hundred.
Will it be 5 out of 6?
India vs Australia | Shikhar Dhawan's Numbers Trump Sachin Tendulkar's in ICC Tournaments
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
India vs Australia | Shikhar Dhawan Brings Up 1000 ODI Runs in England
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
India vs Australia | Rohit Sharma Fastest to 2000 ODI Runs Against Australia
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
India vs Australia | Sachin Tendulkar Relives India's Battle Against Australia in 2011 World Cup
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings