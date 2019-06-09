starts in
India vs Australia | Shikhar Dhawan's Numbers Trump Sachin Tendulkar's in ICC Tournaments

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan registered his third World Cup hundred as he hammered 117 off 109 deliveries against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. Only Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Sourav Ganguly (4) have registered more for India in World Cup cricket.

Dhawan is a big-match player and reserves his best for the big tournaments – his numbers in world tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy) tell the story.

He has scored 1238 runs in 20 such matches at an incredible average of 65.15 and strike rate of 98.25. These include 6 hundreds and 4 fifties.

Dhawan has the second-highest average in these tournaments in history (min. 500 runs) only after Andrew Symonds (76.66). He is followed by some ODI greats like Saeed Anwar (63.36), Vivian Richards (63.31) and Ganguly (61.88). Just for perspective, Sachin Tendulkar’s average in these tournaments was 52.28.

Dhawan’s 6 hundreds have come, remarkably, in just 20 innings. Only Tendulkar and Ganguly have reached the triple figure mark on more occasions – 7 each but in many more matches (58 and 32 innings). Dhawan’s frequency of getting a hundred (every 3.33 innings) is the best in the history of these tournaments (second-best is Ganguly with a ton every 4.57 innings).

Not only is Dhawan scoring big runs he is also scoring them at breathtaking pace. His strike rate is the seventh-best after Kapil Dev, David Miller, AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, David Warner and Brendon McCullum in these two marquee ICC tournaments (min. 500 runs).

Interestingly, Dhawan’s record in the preliminary matches in the ICC tournaments stands out – 997 runs in 14 innings at an average of 76.69 and strike rate of 100. All his 6 hundreds have come in the Group Stages. This suggests that he starts the big tournaments with a bang.

Dhawan’s record, in particular, is outstanding at The Oval with 443 runs in just 5 innings at a stunning average of 110.75 and average of 98.66. He has registered three hundreds and one fifty at this venue.

Prior to the start of the Australia clash at The Oval, India had won 4 of the 5 big-tournament matches in which Dhawan has registered a hundred.

Will it be 5 out of 6?

Cricket World Cup 2019dhawanicc world cup 2019India vs Australiashikhar dhawan

