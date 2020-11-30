India vs Australia: 'Would be Nice if David Warner Gets Injured for a Long Time,' Jokes KL Rahul

India's limited overs vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said he is hoping that Australia opener David Warner takes a long time to recover from his groin injury as he is one of their main batsmen.

India's limited overs vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said he is hoping that Australia opener David Warner takes a long time to recover from his groin injury as he is one of their main batsmen.

"We don't know how bad his injury is. But it would be nice if he gets injured for a long time. I wouldn't wish that for any cricketer, but he's one of their main batsmen. So, yes if he's injured for a long time, it would be good for our team," Rahul said.

David Warner Ruled Out of Remaining White-Ball Matches, Pat Cummins Rested

Warner scored half-centuries in both the ODIs and provided good start for Australia with 156 and 142-run opening partnerships with Australian captain Aaron Finch.

Warner got hurt in the fourth over of the Indian innings as he tried to stop a shot. Shikhar Dhawan had driven a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-off where Warner made a diving stop. The Aussie batsman hit the ground hard and grimaced in pain and could not get up. He was then helped off the field by the Australia physio.

Steve Smith Looking Pretty Scary for Opposition Teams, Says Glenn Maxwell

He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining white-ball matches as he faces a race against time to be fit for the four Test series.

"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test Series," Australia coach Justin Langer said. "Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer.

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs."

Warner has been replaced by D'Arcy Short.