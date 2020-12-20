- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
India vs Australia: 'Wriddhiman Saha Can Do Wonders' - Pragyan Ojha Backs Senior Keeper Over Pant
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said Prithvi Shaw should return to domestic cricket while calling for another match for Wriddhiman Saha.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 20, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said Prithvi Shaw should return to domestic cricket while calling for another match for Wriddhiman Saha. Ojha said Saha deserves one more chance as he is 36 years old, and dropping him now could end his career.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Shaw made 0 and 4 in the two innings while Saha made 9 and 4. India infamously were skittled out for 36, their lowest Test total, in the second innings as they lost the match by 8 wickets.
"I think yes, Prithvi Shaw, after looking at his batting. It is definitely Shubman Gill who should get a chance. Prithvi should now focus on domestic cricket because that is where he can play, get those runs and make a comeback," Pragyan Ojha told Sports Today.
No Change in Sydney Test Due to Covid Outbreak, Announces Cricket Australia
"I was backing Rishabh Pant for the first Test because of his batting. It was Pink ball and I was thinking that if Rishabh plays, he will get you those crucial runs. But now you are talking about a 36-year old guy (Saha). He has just played 1 Test and if he is out of this team, there is no U-turn for him, so you give him one more chance.
"If you look at Prithvi Shaw, he is totally out of this tournament, he is not there mentally. I don't find the same thing with Wriddhiman Saha. Yes we got out for 36. But the most important thing is that you have to show your belief on senior players. I feel Wriddhi can do wonders. One game and you do so many changes, I think it will hurt further. I feel you should give him one more chance."
Meanwhile, former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting wanted India to bring back Rishabh Pant especially in the absence of Virat Kohli.
"With Kohli not being there as well there's almost no-one to pick them back up after a loss like that. They've got to make a couple of changes. Rishabh Pant has to be in that middle order. With Kohli not being there they've got to strengthen their batting, he's got to come in," Ponting told cricket.com.au.
"I am sure but there's one thing to make selection changes there's another to lift the spirits back up again and make sure they're mentally right for the next challenge because the Australians are not going to go away now," he added.
The second Test starts on December 26 in Melbourne.
