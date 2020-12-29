- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
'Ye Hui Na Baat Maza Aa Gaya'-Shami On Cloud Nine After Historic Win
India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of the four-match Test series, has congratulated the Indian team after their historic win over Australia in the second Test match in MCG.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of the four-match Test series, has congratulated the Indian team after their historic win over Australia in the second Test match in MCG. Ajinkya Rahane-led India beat Australia by eight wickets to engineer a stunning comeback after they were all out for 36--their lowest ever Test score--to lose the first match in Adelaide.
Also read: India vs Australia, Day 4 Video Highlights: A Convincing Finish, A Historic Win
"Congratulations boys, well done,great show by all the boys special @ajinkyarahane88
ye hui na baat maza aa gaya. waiting for next match #TeamIndia #mshami11" Shami tweeted.
Congratulations boys ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻well done,great show by all the boys special @ajinkyarahane88 @Jaspritbumrah93 @y_umesh @ashwinravi99 @imjadeja ye hui na baat maza aa gaya. waiting for next match #TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/uUqArNsT4Y
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 29, 2020
Earlier India defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1. Chasing 70 to win in the second session of the fourth day, India managed to get the runs needed in 15.5 overs despite losing two early wickets. A 51-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill ensured the visitors got home with minimal fuss despite an early double strike giving the hosts a glimmer of hope. However, no one can argue that India's win was anything but deserves given they dominated for most parts of the Test match.
India started the chase steadily, with both openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill looking to score runs but not taking any unnecessary risks. However, Agarwal fell victim to Mitchell Starc as the left-arm pacer angled one outwards to the opener that he decided to play at woth hard hands. The ball took the edge and flew straight to Tim Paine behind the stumps.
Pat Cummins then struck in the very next over, getting one to shape away from Cheteshwar Pujara ever so slightly and forcing the batsman to play at it. The thick edge flew to Cameron Green and suddenly Australia sensed a glimmer of hope.
Skipper Rahane, who scored an excellent century in the first innings, came in and proceeded to restore some calm in the middle. At the other end, Gill looked to score more freely and managed to get two boundaries off Starc in the same over. Gill also managed to get a boundary off Cummins and Rahane then drove Josh Hazlewood for four as India took back the initiative from the hosts.
Given the small nature of the target, Australia needed to get wickets on a regular basis but Rahane and Gill ensured there would be no more hiccups along the way. They were aided by some ordinary bowling as well as some poor fielding, with Starc dropping Rahane despite managing to get to the ball in good time.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking