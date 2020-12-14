India vs Australia: Yet Another Addition to Australia's Test Squad Ahead of Adelaide Test

Moises Henriques has been added to the Australian squad for the first Test against India in Adelaide starting on Friday, Cricket Australia confirmed.

Moises Henriques has been added to the Australian squad for the first Test against India in Adelaide starting on Friday, Cricket Australia confirmed. Henriques was ruled out of the warm-up matches due to a mild hamstring strain but has recovered completely and returns to the side due to growing injury concerns.

Henriques, along with Mitchell Starc and the remainder of the Australia A Test squad members, will arrive in Adelaide on Monday.

Will Pucovski Ruled Out of First Test, Marcus Harris Added to Squad

"Fast bowler Sean Abbott, however, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation from a mild calf strain sustained in the most recent Australia A game against India at the SCG.

"Abbott is expected to re-join the squad for the second Test in Melbourne," CA said.

Starc had been granted compassionate leave after the first Twenty20 against India due a family illness. Starc advised team management on Sunday he's ready to return to the squad.

Mitchell Starc Back In Australian Side For First Test

“We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we’re happy he has taken time out to spend with his family,” said Australian men’s head coach Justin Langer.

“We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday.”

The Adelaide test will be a day-night match.

Henriques and Starc's inclusion is a plus for the Australians who will play the first of four tests against India without David Warner and Will Pucovski and allrounder Cameron Green in doubt.

Warner has a groin injury, Pucosvki a concussion and Green is also being monitored for a concussion after sustaining a hit to the head in Australia A’s match against India.

Earlier, Marcus Harris was added to Australia's Test squad after young opener Will Pucovski was ruled out officially from the first Test against India due to concussion.

Pucovski seemed set for a Test debut in the abance of Warner but was hit on the helmet by a rising delivery from Kartik Tyagi during a warm up match between Australia A and India A in Sydney last week. Pucovski, who has concussion-related issues in the past, fell to his knees and remained on all fours for a considerable amount of time.