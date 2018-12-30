India vs Australia | 'You Never Get Green Surfaces in India' - Paine Rues Lack of Pace and Bounce in Pitches

All the pitches so far have assisted the spinners and Sydney is expected to be along similar lines for the New Year Test.
“I played on it (the SCG) three or four weeks ago and it spun a little bit,” Paine said on Macquarie Radio.
“We’re hearing it is probably going to be a little bit drier than even that, so I’m sure India will be looking really forward to it and that’s been the one disappointing thing.
“We’ve rolled up some wickets that have taken away from our strengths, which is pace and bounce.
“It’s a frustration. You never go to India and get served up green wickets,” he said.
However, Paine conceded that India have been the better team and have outplayed Australia completely.
Former captain Ian Chappell though hit out at Paine, saying pitches can't be used as an excuse.
“I hate this idea of each country preparing pitches to suit their players,” the former Australian captain said shortly after.
“Once you get to Test match level, you should be able to play on whatever is provided.”
Australia have added leg-spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne to the squad for the Sydney Test.
australiaaustralia vs india 2018Australia vs India 2018-19India vs Australia 2018India vs Australia 2018-19Tim Paine
First Published: December 30, 2018, 10:30 AM IST