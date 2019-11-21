Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England *

241/4 (90.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

India vs Bangaldesh: Kohli Takes Charge, Faces Shami During Twilight

India skipper Virat Kohli batted throughout the twilight period and faced a lot of deliveries from Mohammed Shami as Team India trained under lights for a couple of hours, ahead of the country's first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens here.

IANS |November 21, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
India vs Bangaldesh: Kohli Takes Charge, Faces Shami During Twilight

Kolkata: India skipper Virat Kohli batted throughout the twilight period and faced a lot of deliveries from Mohammed Shami as Team India trained under lights for a couple of hours, ahead of the country's first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens here.

All the talk has been around getting used to the "twilight zone" which cricketers who have played with the pink ball, have acknowledged to be challenging.

Many players who have played the Duleep Trophy, including Cheteshwar Pujara, has said that sighting the pink ball at twilight is a challenge as the crimson hue of the sky and the pink colour of the ball makes it look more like orange.

"The ball has a lot more lacquer. I haven't even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don't understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that," Ashwin had said.

India stayed back in Indore to have full-fledged training under lights after the first test, which they won by an innings and 130 runs, got over inside three days.

Now with the pink ball Test less than 48 hours away, Kohli was seen batting at the nets around the time dusk set in and the floodlights were in full glow.

The ace batsman also faced Shami, who has been in red hot form taking seven wickets in the first rubber, at a stretch for a considerable amount of time and was seen talking to him at length.

Earlier, former New Zealand spinner and Bangladesh spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori had stressed on the twilight period being the most exciting part of the Test.

"The challenge will be how much of the Test match is under lights. The sun sets quite early here. That will be the time we will see the pink ball come into play. My experiences are only from watching on TV. So the twilight hours, dusk seems to do a little bit more. So I think that's going to be the exciting period of the Test match," Vettori told reporters after Bangladesh's practice in the morning.

"That will be the period where tactically teams might try out a few different things," the left-arm spinner added.

Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain, meanwhile, bowled their hearts out for long spells in tandem at the nets, potentially auditioning for a place in the playing XI, as

the visitors rehearsed for more than two hours at the nets.

Both Al-Amin and Mustafizur did not play the first rubber. Pacer Abu Jayed scalped four wickets while Ebadot Hossain snared one but looked unimpressive.

There are chances that Mustafizur, who Kohli rated highly on the eve of the first Test, will get a look in.

india vs bangladesh 2019mohammed shamivirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more