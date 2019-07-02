starts in
India vs Bangladesh | 15 Years Later, Dinesh Karthik Finally Makes his World Cup Debut

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Fifteen years after making his One-Day International debut, Dinesh Karthik finally made his World Cup debut in the game against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2).

Karthik, who made his ODI debut at Lord's against England in 2004, was part of the squad in the 2007 World Cup but did not feature in any of India's three matches when they made a group-stage exit. He wasn't picked for the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Karthik did not feature in the XI in India's first seven matches this World Cup, before finally getting a chance at the expense of Kedar Jadhav.

Karthik has played 91 ODIs, scoring 1738 runs at an average of 31.03.

india karthik

He has been a part of India's Champions Trophy squads of 2004, 2009, 2013 and 2013, featuring in the XI seven times.

Karthik, 34, was picked in the 2019 World Cup squad as a back-up wicketkeeper for MS Dhoni, getting the nod ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, Shikhar Dhawan's injury forced India to call in Pant, who got into the XI ahead of Karthik in the game against England.

The poor performance of India's middle order has forced India to strengthen the side with Karthik's experience for the Bangladesh game.

