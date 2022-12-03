India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian cricket team is heading into the Bangladesh series on the back of a loss against New Zealand. They would be hoping to bounce back and announce their arrival at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in style. The team that lost to the Black Caps featured a relatively young squad with a lot of inexperienced players in the mix. We will see the return of seasoned veterans such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for this series, hoping that it gives us that extra edge.

Some promising batsmen such as Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi have also been included in the squad for the Bangladesh series. It will be interesting to see if they actually get a chance to showcase their talent on the field.

The Bangladesh team will play their first ODI series since being knocked out of the T20I World Cup 2022. They would be looking to get some momentum going into the new year, and what better way than to beat your neighbouring rivals.

India should be favourites to clinch this series, but cricket is an unpredictable game. The home support could be another factor that helps sway things in favour of the Bangladeshi men, hence it would be interesting to see whether or not India are up to the task.

What date will the 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Possible Starting XI:

The Indian team predicted starting line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

The Bangladesh cricket team predicted starting line-up: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain

