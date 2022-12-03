India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - Pitch Report And Stadium Records

India’s tour of Bangladesh will kick start on Sunday with the first One Day International scheduled at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The three-match ODI series is of utmost importance for both teams, as the ODI World Cup 2023 is a couple of months away.

India are coming into the tour after losing the three-match ODI series against New Zealand by 0-1. The team will be better prepared this time as the senior players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, are back in the mix. Bangladesh will be playing under the leadership of Litton Das as Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series. Taskin Ahmed will also be giving the first ODI a miss due to injury concerns. The hosts will be relying on Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah to take through in the game.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, pitch report:

The batters will get good help from the surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. They will find it easy to score runs. The pitch is known to be a spin-friendly surface and spinners will come in handy in the middle overs. The surface gets a little slow in the second innings.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka records (ODI):

Total matches played: 113

Matches won batting first: 53

Matches won batting second: 59

Average 1st Inns score: 228

Average 2nd Inns score: 197

Highest Total recorded: 370/4 (50 Ov) by India vs Bangladesh

Lowest Total recorded: 58/10 (17.4 Ov) by Bangladesh vs India

Highest score chased: 330/4 (47.5 Ov) by India vs Pakistan

Lowest score defended: 105/10 (25.3 Ov) by India vs Bangladesh

