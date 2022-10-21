India vs Bangladesh 2022: Why is The Tour Important For Rohit Sharma And Co?

Team India will travel to Bangladesh for a bilateral series that includes three ODIs and two Test matches. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the schedule of the tour on Thursday, with the series slated to begin on December 4.

India will leave for Bangladesh on December 1 and the tour begins when the two teams will first clash in the 50-over format before switching to the Test mode.

Dhaka will be hosting all three ODIs and the first Test while the final Test will be played at Chattogram.

India’s WTC Qualification

The two Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be crucial for India’s hopes of qualifying for the final. The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently in fourth place with 52.08 percentage points. India will have to secure victories in the two Tests to keep their qualification chances alive. Meanwhile, Bangladesh do not have much at stake as they find themselves at the last position in the nine-team championship with just 13.33 percentage points to their name.

Gearing up for the 50-Over World Cup

In 2022, teams have focused more on the T20 format as the ICC T20 World Cup was on the cards. The teams will shift their attention to the ODI format post the tournament as the 50-over World Cup will be held in 2023.

Team India have been playing second-string squads in the ODI format this year with opener Shikhar Dhawan serving as the stand-in captain. With one eye on the World Cup, India are expected to play a full-strength side against Bangladesh.

India’s Last Tour of Bangladesh

The last time team India travelled to Bangladesh for a multi-format tour was way back in 2015. The solitary Test ended in a draw, while the closely contested ODI series was bagged by Bangladesh 2-1.

Schedule of India vs Bangladesh

1st ODI: December 4, Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka

2nd ODI: December 7, Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka

3rd ODI: December 10, Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka

1st Test: December 14-18, Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka

2nd Test: December 22-26, Zohur Ahmed Stadium, Chattogram

*Squads for both teams are yet to be announced

