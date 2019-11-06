India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Pitch and Weather Report: Cyclone Threat Looms Over T20I

The second T20I to be played between India and Bangladesh at Rajkot has been in the news for potentially being affected by the cyclone 'Maha' which is supposed to hit Rajkot on Wednesday. The cyclonic effects might last till Thursday as well, meaning that there is a possibility that the match may get affected.
However, weather officials have also predicted that the velocity of winds may reduce, which means that the threat of the match being called off has reduced.
However, the minor threat of rain still remains, and we can also expect to see extremely moist conditions which may also affect how the outfield and pitch plays.
The pitch is expected to heavily favour the batsmen, and the bowlers will need to hit the right areas to be able to get any kind of purchase from the pitch. A score of 180 is expected to be a par score.
“If we have light showers in the morning of the match day, but there is no rain in the later part of the day, we are confident of having a match,” says Himanshu Shah, secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association to TOI.
“We have very good drainage facility and an experienced ground staff who are capable of handling any emergency. We are just praying the rain is not too severe,” he added.
