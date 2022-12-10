India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Chattogram Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Chattogram Weather Update, India vs Bangladesh, third ODI: With back-to-back losses in the first two matches, India has already lost the series. The Men in Blue will be taking on this Bangladeshi team at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on December 10 with the intent of avoiding a whitewash.

The Indian batters struggled in the 1st ODI when they were bowled out for a meager 186 runs. Apart from KL Rahul’s 73 runs innings, the Indian batters failed to put up substantial runs on the board.

Bangladesh edged past India with one wicket in that match. While India’s batting performance was a bit better in the 2nd ODI, it was not good enough to take them past the winning line. Despite valiant efforts from an injured Rohit Sharma, Bangladesh managed to secure a 5-run victory.

Injuries have ruled out Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen from the last ODI. The Men in Blue would be hoping to end the series on a positive note. In absence of Rohit Sharma, team India will be led by KL Rahul.

Weather report

Chattogram weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Saturday. It seems unlikely that rain will spoil proceedings during India vs Bangladesh’s third ODI game as there is only a 5 percent chance of precipitation during the day. The temperature is expected to hover between 17 to 29 degree Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 66 percent during the day, rising to around 83 percent at night.

Pitch report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in Chattogram, has a reputation of being slightly favourable to the bowlers. Despite this the first innings average on this pitch in ODIs is 215 runs, 15 out 23 times, the team batting first has won the game. The new ball comes onto the bat nicely but the spinners will find it more comfortable as the match progresses. The batters might have to take a while to settle in.

India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Indian team predicted starting line-up: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c/wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh team predicted starting line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

