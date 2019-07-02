India vs Bangladesh: A Memorable Upset & Two One-Sided Outcomes

Having had their unbeaten run in the competition broken by England, India will be trying to ensure that there are no more slip-ups in the league stage as they take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 2).
India needs just another win in their remaining two games to seal qualification for the semi-finals while Mashrafe Mortaza’s side face a must-win situation. They need a victory and then hope for New Zealand to overcome England in Wednesday’s fixture, which will turn their clash against Pakistan on Saturday into a virtual quarter-final.
While the Tigers made their debut World Cup appearance in the 1999 edition, it wasn’t until 2007 that they met India on the big stage.
Having met in the competition thrice, the Men in Blue have had the better of Tuesday’s oppositions on two previous occasions after their upset loss in the maiden encounter.
Here’s a closer look at those three games:
ICC World Cup 2015: India Beat Bangladesh by 109 Runs
Bangladesh managed to beat the odds and qualify for the knockouts at the expense of England in the group stages of the previous edition, setting up their first ever World Cup knockout contest against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2015.
Batting first, India managed an imposing 302/6 on the board, courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 137 off 126 balls. But the Tigers felt hard done on the day as a marginal no-ball call went against them and the opener motored on to score three figures.
Umesh Yadav led from the front in the run-chase as his 4 for 31 helped India bowl out Bangladesh for just 193 and reach the semi-final.
ICC World Cup 2011: India Beat Bangladesh by 87 Runs
The opening fixture of the 2011 World Cup proved to be a high-scoring affair as a total of 653 runs were scored that night at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Virender Sehwag led the charge for India, smashing an incredible 175 off 140 balls, containing 14 boundaries and five maximums. Virat Kohli, who was on World Cup debut, ended up scoring an unbeaten 83-ball 100.
Bangladesh’s top six batsmen got starts but failed to convert to a big score. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan ended with half-centuries but never threatened the target. Munaf Patel had a good outing with the ball, picking up 4 for 48 in his 10 overs, giving the eventual tournament-victors a winning start.
ICC World Cup 2007: Bangladesh Beat India By 5 Wickets
This was the first time these two sides met at the World Cup and it turned out to be a momentous one for the minnows, and the start of a nightmare for Rahul Dravid’s side.
On a two-paced wicket Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, India’s celebrated batting line-up ended up getting bowled out for 191, having opted to bat first. Sourav Ganguly managed a sluggish 66, while Yuvraj Singh scored a swift 47. It took India’s No. 10 and 11, Zaheer Khan and Munaf Patel’s contributions at the end to ensure there was a semblance of defending the target.
But future superstars of Bangladesh cricket, Tamim Iqbal (51), Mushfiqur Rahim (56) and Shakib Al Hasan (51) secured the upset win as the Tigers sent shockwaves through the competition, eventually leading to India’s ousted in the group stage.
