India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai, Highlights: As it Happened

00:02(IST)

Rohit Sharma after the win: It was a clinical performance by us. We always knew it was better batting under lights. Bowling unit responded very well for us. Chahal and Kuldeep have been bowling really well. They will have an odd off game. All the bowlers bowled according to the plan. When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. For the next match against Pakistan, we have to come back fresh and perform.