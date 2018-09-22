Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 22, 2018, 12:19 AM IST

Super Four - Match 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 21 September, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

00:03(IST)

Jadeja after winning Man of the Match: I was making a comeback after 15 months. I always wanted to make a mark when I get a chance in the Blue. Finally, I got a chance today and I am very happy. Kuldeep and Chahal also bowled well kept the pressure on the batsmen. 

00:02(IST)

Rohit Sharma after the win: It was a clinical performance by us. We always knew it was better batting under lights. Bowling unit responded very well for us. Chahal and Kuldeep have been bowling really well. They will have an odd off game. All the bowlers bowled according to the plan. When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. For the next match against Pakistan, we have to come back fresh and perform. 

23:56(IST)
23:53(IST)

This win has established India as the firm favourites to lift the Asia Cup 2018. But the job is still not done as now India face Pakistan yet again on September 23. 

23:45(IST)

Dinesh Karthik hits the winning runs as India win by 7 wickets. At the other end captain Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 83. 

23:44(IST)

End of an eventful over where Dhoni was dismissed as he tried to finish with a flourish. India now need two to win. 

23:41(IST)

Dinesh Karthik has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle and India need 3 runs to win. 

23:39(IST)

OUT: MS Dhoni looks to finish it off with one big shot but he is caught at the point boundary of the bowling of Muustafizur. India are 170/3

23:37(IST)

Six runs of the over, that included one wide  as well from Mustafizur. India crawling towards the finish line and being watchful in the process. India need 4 more to win. 

23:32(IST)

Three runs of the Mortaza over means India are now 10 runs away. While the target has been small, India's batsmen have done well today to not take too many chances. 

23:26(IST)

Mustafizur has completed his sixth over and it is now just a matter of time before the game is over. Rohit and Dhoni take a run each of that over and India are 13 runs away from the win. 

23:23(IST)

50 partnership for 3rd wicket between Rohit and Dhoni

  •          8th half-century partnership between Rohit and Dhoni in ODIs.
  •          1st fifty partnership between them vs Bangladesh.
  •          1st fifty partnership for 3rd wicket by India vs Bangladesh in 8 innings.
    •    Their last came for 213 runs by Rahane-Rayudu in 2014 at Dhaka.
23:22(IST)

Big over for India, not that they needed it at this stage. Two boundaries and a couple of twos means it is a 13 run over. India are 159/2 after 32 overs and can see the finish line close by. 

23:21(IST)

And MS Dhoni has given the short ball the treatment it deserved - sent it straight to the boundary with a lot of power behind it. India are less than 20 runs away, which means Rohit Sharma won't get his century today.

23:20(IST)

NO BALL! After that boundary Mashrafe has overstepped and it's a free hit with Dhoni on strike. 

23:19(IST)

150 UP! MS Dhoni with just a flick of the wrists, times the shot to perfection to pick up a boundary at cover. India with that cross the 150 run mark. 

23:17(IST)

End of 31 overs here in Dubai and India are inching closer to the win. Four runs of the Mustafizur over has taken them to 146 with MS Dhoni holding forte at one end, while Rohit Sharma still in with a chance to get the century is looking to take on an aggressive role. He needs 23 runs and India 28 runs to win. 

23:12(IST)

Expensive over from Rubel Hossain as he concedes seven runs. India have stuck to their safety first approach here all through and waited for the bad balls to come by. India now need 32 runs to win. 

23:11(IST)

FOUR: Rohit Sharma once again pulls it away with great ease over mid-wicket to add another boundary to his name. India are absolutely cruising around at this moment. 

23:08(IST)

Four singles from the 29th over for India. Mustafizur wasn't expensive on the return but he does not look like he is going to be able to break the partnership. Both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are well set. India need 39 more to win. 

23:06(IST)

While Kevin Pietersen and VVS Laxman discuss how it would be good to have MS Dhoni bat at number 4 from here on in, Bangladesh have brought in Mustafizur Rahman with the hope that he can break this partnership. 

23:04(IST)

End of another over and India are less than 50 runs from the win. Rubel's over saw both Rohit and Dhoni rotate the strike. MS Dhoni tried to go for the big one too but instead got a boundary with an edge to third man. 

22:59(IST)

After 27 overs, India are absolutely cruising in the chase against Bangladesh with the score at 123/2. In MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma India have two experienced customers at the crease and will look close this out comfortably. 

22:57(IST)

Moving away a little bit from the India vs Bangladesh match, we have a special conversation with the batting legend Rahul Dravid.  

22:56(IST)

As expected the running between the wickets has improved a notch or two with MS Dhoni at the crease. Like Rohit though he is also watchful to start with and India take three runs of Rubel's third over. India move to 120/2 after 26 overs. 

22:52(IST)

End of the 25th over, and that is a good one for India. MS Dhoni gets going with a well taken three before Rohit Sharma hammered Shakib out of the ground. India are 117/2 and looking to up the ante. 

22:51(IST)

SIX: Rohit Sharma is looking to cut free and he tonks Shakib for another maximum over mid-wicket. The half tracker was too easy for the Indian captain. That's his third six of the knock. 

22:49(IST)

Rohit Sharma is joined by the veteran MS Dhoni as India look to wrap things up in style. The crowd is delirious  at the moment. 

22:46(IST)

OUT: Yes that's a good review for Bangladesh as a faint inside edge from Ambati Rayudu (13) has been caught behind by Mushfiqur Rahim off the bowling of Rubel Hossain. This means India have lost their second wicket. India are 106/2 after 24 overs. India need 68 off 156 balls to win. 

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Bangladesh as Mushfiqur Rahim watches during the final match of the Nidahas triangular Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo,. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Catch all the live scores from the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh through our live blog. This is a good chance for Rohit Sharma Ahmed-led Team India to score third consecutive win in the tournament and impose their authority further. Bangladesh on the other hand have their task cut out against India, after a drubbing from Afghanistan on Thursday.

Play in the heat of Abu Dhabi, get thrashed by Afghanistan, travel 140 kilometres to Dubai, and take on India in the first game of the Super Four stage the very next day. That's what Bangladesh will have to do on Friday (September 21), even as they rue the hectic schedule. Bangladesh had Afghanistan reeling at 160 for 7 in the 41st over, but things changed rapidly soon. Rashid Khan smashed an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls which, along with Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 42, took Afghanistan to 255 for 7. Bangladesh didn't even score half of that and were bowled out for just 119 in 42.1 overs, having no answers to Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Co. That's definitely not ideal preparation for a crucial game against India, but Bangladesh have no option but to move on. They can take confidence from the fact that Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a superb century against Sri Lanka, will be back for the India game after being rested for the inconsequential match against Afghanistan.

Mustafizur Rahman too will be back to bolster the bowling, particularly in the death overs where they struggled last night. The others, however, still have to step up, especially with Tamim Iqbal ruled out with a fractured wrist. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah got starts against Afghanistan, and they'll look to do more to relieve pressure off Mushfiqur. It won't be easy against an Indian attack that found its feet against Pakistan after a poor game against Hong Kong. India were nearly stunned in their opening game, with the Hong Kong openers adding 174 and threatening to chase down the 286-run target. That didn't happen, but India did get a wake up call. India corrected their mistakes in the next game, shooting out Pakistan for just 162 before striding to an easy eight-wicket win. The key to the improved performance was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who hit the right lengths with the new ball along with Jasprit Bumrah. Between them, they got five wickets, while the wily Kedhar Jadhav bagged three with his off-spin.

Jadhav's bowling form adds depth to the side, but India were hit by the injury to Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has been ruled out with a back injury he sustained against Pakistan. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur too have been ruled out with injuries, with Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddarth Kaul coming in as replacements. The conditions and schedule are perhaps already taking a toll, but it will be interesting to see if any of them get a go immediately for they joined the side only on Thursday. India will be confident given the form of their openers - Shikhar Dhawan scored a century against Hong Kong, while Rohit Sharma seemed in superb hitting touch when he scored a half-century against Pakistan.

India still have their middle-order woes to address. The batsmen added just 48 runs in the last 10 overs against Hong Kong , and the middle-order wasn't needed in the small chase against Pakistan. If Bangladesh can get through the top three early, they could put India under pressure. For that, though, they'll have to recover from the tough schedule and the relentless heat in UAE.

India: Rohit Sharma(capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh:
Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque

