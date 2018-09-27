India 5, Bangladesh 0: Can Mortaza & Co. End Bangladesh's Winning Drought vs India in Final?

Loading...
While historically India have held the wood over Bangladesh in One-Day Internationals winning 28 of the 34 encounters held between the two countries, Bangladesh have emerged as a potent force in both the 50-over as well as the 20-over formats.
The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan brought their A-game against Pakistan in the virtual semifinal to help Bangladesh emerge victorious and cement their spot in the final.
Here, Cricketnext takes a look at the last five encounters that have taken place between India and Bangladesh.
Asia Cup, 2018 - Dubai (India won by seven wickets)
Playing his first ODI since July 2017, Ravindra Jadeja demolished Bangladeshi batting lineup with his left-arm spin. The 29-year-old returned figures of 4 for 29 as Bangladesh were bundled out for 173 in 49.1 overs. They were 101 for 7 at once stage and if not for Mortaza (26) and Hasan's (42) 66-run stand things could have been worse for Bangladesh. Apart from Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah too picked up three wickets each.
In reply, Rohit Sharma (83) got India off to a solid start. He found good support from Shikhar Dhawan (40) and MS Dhoni (33) who chipped in with handy contributions. Rohit stayed unbeaten and smashed five fours and three sixes to ensure his team got over the line without much of a hindrance.
Nidahas Trophy, 2018 Final - Colombo (India won by four wickets)
India had fielded a second-string side for the tri-nation Twenty20 International tournament which involved Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It had been a closely fought series and the final was going to be no different. Bangladesh, courtesy a 50-ball 77 from Sabbir Rahman, had piled on 166 for 8 in their 20 overs. India, in reply, got off to a quick start with Rohit Sharma cracking a 42-ball 56, but quick wickets in their middle phase slowed them down. Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey took their time in settling as the required rate crept up by the minute. With the equation boiling down to 34 in 12, Dinesh Karthik took it upon himself to get India over the line.
He first smoked Rubel Hossain for three fours and a six in the 19th over collecting 22 runs. In the final with India requiring 10 in 3, Vijay crashed Soumya Sarkar for a four. With five needed off the last ball, Karthik thumped the medium pacer for a flat six over extra cover to finish off the most enthralling chase. Karthik ended with 29 in just 8 balls to give India the tri-nation title.
Nidahas Trophy, 2018 - Colombo (India won by 17 runs)
It was a Rohit Sharma show all along. Leading the side in place of Virat Kohli, who was rested, the flamboyant opener smashed 89 in just 61 balls with five fours and sixes alike to help India post 176 for 3. The chase was always going to be tough for the Bangladeshis on a two-paced Colombo surface. Washington Sundar ensured it quickly got out of hand getting rid of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal inside the first six overs. Bangladesh needed something special to help them get across and Mushfiqur Rahim, like he has on so many occasions stepped up.
The veteran mixed caution with controlled aggression cracking a 55-ball 72. However, without much support from the other end, the required rate got out of hand rather quickly, and India restricted Bangladesh to 159 for 6 to book their place in the final with a 17-run win.
Nidahas Trophy, 2018 - Colombo (India won by 6 wickets)
Having lost their opening game against hosts Sri Lanka, India needed to come back strongly. Their bowers came to the rescue restricting Bangladesh to just 139 for 8 in their 20 overs. None of the batsman were allowed to get going as Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for India picking up 3 for 38 while Vijay Shankar chipped in with a couple of wickets as well.
In reply, India, aided by a Shikhar Dhawan half-century, did not break much of a sweat in chasing down the target reaching there in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand.
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 - Birmingham (India won by 9 wickets)
Bangladesh had done exceedingly well in the tournament and reaching the semi-finals of a major competition was a huge win in itself. However, it was going to be tough against a rampant Indian outfit who were having an excellent Champions Trophy.
Put in to bat, the experienced duo of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim got Bangladesh to a competitive 264 for 7. But, on a good Birmingham surface, it was always going to be tough defending the score. Rohit and Kohli ensured the target was chased down with relative ease. The former smashed a trademark 129-ball 123 while the latter smoked 96 in just 78 balls as India romped home in just 40.1 overs. The duo forged an unbroken 222-run partnership to take their side into the final of the tournament.
Asia Cup 2018bangladeshdinesh karthikIndiaindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2017MS DhoniMushfiqur RahimNidahas Trophyrohit sharmaVijay Shankarvirat kohli
First Published: September 27, 2018, 2:20 PM IST