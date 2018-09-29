Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Final at Dubai Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 29, 2018, 1:59 AM IST

Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 28 September, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

Man of the Match: Liton Das

Live Blog

Highlights

01:55(IST)

Rohit Sharma, India captain: We played some really good cricket throughout the tournament and this is the reward of hardwork throughout the tournament. I have been part of games like this before and credit to the guys in the middle to handle the pressure and to cross the finishing line was a fantastic effort. You have to give some credit to Bangladesh. They put us under pressure in the first 10 overs. We thought if the ball got older, the spinners would do the work for us. It was important to keep it tight and we have done that well throughout the tournament. If you have a team like that, the captain will always look good. It wouldn't be easy if we don't have the support of the remaining 10 players, so I am really proud of the boys.

01:54(IST)

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh Captain: I hope we won a lot of hearts. We fought till the last ball, but we made a lot of mistakes on the field today. We bowled really well, particularly if we made 240+. We asked the batsmen to make at least 260, but at the end of the day the bowlers did really well. I wanted to bowl the quicks first, because I wanted to restrict the runs because they were going after us. We didn't want the spinners to be charged so I bowled out the fast bowlers.

01:50(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan is named Man of the Series: Yeah I enjoyed this tournament. Fantastic final. Good tournament for me, enjoyed my batting, and hope to continue the same way. I enjoy playing it in a cool and matured manner. I was playing more calmly this time, and I want consistency and elegance at the same time. Rohit and I keep switching the aggressor's role sometimes, and I congratulate him for having a fantastic Asia Cup too.

01:35(IST)

Ravi Shastri: "Different format to England. Everyone knows how well we played in England. That scoreline doesn't reflect. But this is a different format, and what I like is the intensity. People may have thought that after two and a half months, the guys would be flat. And they were against Hong Kong, but they've pulled themselves up well. The ability to keep taking wickets in the middle is the real positive sign. And then the spinners. But the biggest plus, is the fielding. Game after game, we saved around 25-30 runs. And it's heartening under such difficult conditions. Rohit looked in control as captain, even when the going got tough. He did well to keep Bangladesh down to 223, which was brilliant."

01:32(IST)

Bhuvneshwar: "Hong Kong game was a wake-up call. After that, I was really happy. Because on these wickets you need to force mistakes from the batsmen. Consistency with line and length is the key here."

01:31(IST)

Kuldeep: He just told me to back myself and be careful while running. Wicket was good to bat on today, compared to the last game. More you play here, more you get better. First game I was struggling to get my line right. Have scored a lot of runs in first-class cricket, so qualify me as all-rounder.

01:30(IST)

Jadhav calls himself a batsmen who can bowl and says he backed himself to deliver when it came down to the last ball. Kuldeep too calls himself a bowling all-rounder, Indians are certainly happy

01:25(IST)

That's it! India win, Kuldeep picks up four runs in the over and then Jadhav on the last ball gets a leg bye! India win this one by 3 wickets and seal the title, heartbreak in the final for Bangladesh yet again

01:19(IST)

Two balls two singles so far..India doing this rather easily in singles at the moment.

01:16(IST)

Two runs picked by Jadhav on the last ball and that means the game is down to the last over! Bangladesh turn to Soumya Sarkar for the last over, he hasn't bowled a single over today! India need 6 from 6 here.

01:11(IST)

WICKET! Would you believe it, this game has completely changed yet again. Mustafizur strikes first ball as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the outside edge there and Mushfiqur completes a simple catch. Mashrafe is delighted, Bhuvneshwar departs for 20. India are 214/7 and 9 runs are needed from 11 balls

01:10(IST)

Rubel Hossain has got Bangladesh back into the game with a superb over, he concedes just 4 runs and picks up the important wicket of Jadeja. Nine runs required from the final 2 overs. This game can still go anywhere

01:05(IST)

WICKET! The game turns yet again, Rubel gets the wicket of Jadeja and Bangladesh are delighted. He comes down the track but gets a slight outside edge on that one and through to the keeper. 11 runs required from 16 balls

01:02(IST)

FOUR! That was turning out to be a fantastic over from Mustafizur but Bhuvneshwar gets a slight nick and the ball runs away towards fine leg for a boundary. India will be happy now and they have rushed ahead now. India are 210/5

00:57(IST)

Fantastic over from India, and this takes them even more closer to the target. Just 18 more runs required to win now, Mustafizur will have to do something sensational with the ball if Bangladesh are to turn this around!

00:55(IST)

SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had enough and wants to get this done with quickly, swings and swings hard. The ball clears the rope easily and goes into the sight screen. Helps India cross 200 as well, they are now 203/5

00:52(IST)

Excellent over for India as far as the situation is concerned, 6 runs picked up rather easily and that is just what they need. India need now just 26 runs to win from final 5 overs.

00:48(IST)

Mashrafe Mortaza ends with figures of 1/35 after his 10 overs. He is done for the day and it has been a brilliant effort from the Bangladeshi captain. He concedes just 4 runs in the final over and that means 32 runs are required now from 6 overs!

00:43(IST)

Rubel Hossain comes back into the attack and he concedes just 2 runs. It's the spinners who will be targetted here it seems.5 overs will be bowled by the pacers but the remaining two will have to be bowled by the spinners here

00:38(IST)

Since 1st Jan 2017, India have never lost a match while chasing a target between 200 and 300 runs

In 15 matches, India have won 14, while one match was tied

00:35(IST)

FOUR! Sensational boundary and much needed for India, Jadja hits it straight down the ground and past the bowler for a four. Najmul just darting them in here, that won't really help his cause. India are 186/5 now and need 37 from 48 balls

00:32(IST)

Excellent shot from Bhuvneshwar, playing the sweep shot and that helps India pick three runs. Good running from Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar immediately calls out for water. The conditions have been extremely hot here, India are 178/5 after 41 overs

00:27(IST)

This is going to be a nail biting finish, Mashrafe now concedes just 3 runs in the over and the difference between balls played and runs to win is down to just 9. It's the final 10 overs now and still 51 more runs are required. 

00:22(IST)

Quick single on the last ball now, Mustafizur has come into the attack as Bangladesh hunt for more wickets. One wicket here and the game will swing decisively in Bangladesh's balance. India are now 169/5 after 39 overs. 11 overs left and 54 runs are needed

00:18(IST)

More drama here, Kedar Jadhav can't carry on any longer and he is going to go off the field. This is getting worse for India and Bangladesh won't mind this. But good from India's point of view that he leaves now rather than later.

00:16(IST)

FOUR! A boundary on the last ball as Mortaza slips onto Jadeja's pads and he hits the ball past the wicket-keeper for a boundary. Five runs from the over and India are 167/5

00:11(IST)

Intriguing situation now, Bangladesh are on top and India need Jadeja and Jadhav to take them home, India cannot afford to lose a wicket at this stage. Bangladesh on top and Jadhav's injury isn't helping the cause either!

00:06(IST)

WICKET! Mustafizur strikes, its the end of MS Dhoni. Typical Mustafizur wicket as he gets Dhoni to play across the line but all that the Indian wicket-keeper can do is get an outside edge straight through to the keeper. Big wicket as Dhoni departs for 36 off 67 balls. India are now 160/5

00:02(IST)

Sweep from Jadhav and it goes for a boundary, fine shot from him considering that he is literally playing on one leg. He will have to be careful about the running between the wicket and so does Dhoni, India are 159/4

23:58(IST)

Jadhav is on the ground now and this looks bad, remember he is coming back after a hamstring injury and it seems to be the hamstring once again. The physio is out there as well, he seems to be getting the hamstring strapped at the moment, not sure that would help if its a tear.

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in blue, bats during the final one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Bangladesh, in Dubai (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

LATEST UPDATE: That's it! India win, Kuldeep picks up four runs in the over and then Jadhav on the last ball gets a leg bye! India win this one by 3 wickets and seal the title, heartbreak in the final for Bangladesh yet again

The live telecast of the match will start at 5:00PM on September 28 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports 2 and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Preview: On a Friday in the United Arab Emirates India will not play Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2018. Scriptwriters may read and weep, but it is Bangladesh who will join India, who qualified for the final at the earliest. And, while India-Pakistan is a more delicious prospect for fans and supporters, it is Bangladesh who have played the better cricket in this tournament and are most likely to stretch India. India have exuded a relaxed air throughout this series, belying the heat and dust of the desert. They trained once, ahead of the first game, against Hong Kong, but since have focused more on recovery and staying fresh, something aided by the fact that they played all their matches in Dubai and the schedule was loaded in their favour, barring back-to-back matches at the start. On the field India have kept their cool too, taking a cue from the two men who have captained in this series. Rohit Sharma is rarely animated on the field and Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn’t break a sweat even when he sits in a sauna. It has helped that they have rarely had to deviate from a set script. The openers start slowly but steadily, build a foundation and on this big ground in Dubai the rest work towards a reasonable but not necessarily mammoth total. Defence on the field has been built on Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up wickets at the top, Jasprit Bumrah keeping it tight and allowing the spinners then to get through their overs quickly and put a choke-hold on the batsmen.

This is exactly what the plan will be against Bangladesh, who are hamstrung by the fact that their two best batsmen, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are out with injury. That being the case, much rests on Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, and India will know if they get these two early the game is as good as in the bag. Shikhar Dhawan, who has formed a deadly opening partnership with Rohit, did not underestimate the opposition. “I guess they’re balanced, know what their strengths are, they’ve improved a lot. They’re a competitive side. Hats off to them, the way they played and won against Pakistan. When you play all-round cricket, the results will follow,” said Dhawan on the eve of the final. “The plan we made against them in the previous game, we will try and stick to that. Conditions will remain the same, we’ll plan for individuals by looking at videos of their batsmen, revise and prepare accordingly.” Dhawan said that Virat Kohli’s absence did not necessarily add to the workload. “As such, it’s not like there is extra responsibility on us because Virat isn’t there. This is the kind of tournament where there was an opportunity to test our middle order and identify combinations and players who can play for the future,” said Dhawan. “Virat isn’t there but me and Rohit are there, we play every game like this is a bilateral series or any big game. It feels good to score runs, everyone thinks about consistency.” When asked about Bangladesh’s tendency to choke on the big occasion, Dhawan resisted the temptation to get into mind games or throw a barb. “How many years have they been playing cricket now? If we see any other team, what will be the difference? Sometimes reaching finals is always a big thing, I look at it differently. Hopefully we win tomorrow, we will see them crossing that barrier also, things can change anytime. That’s how I see it.” Dhawan believed that India’s unbeaten run into the final meant that they would have the advantage over their opponents. “Of course we’ll carry momentum and give it the best shot, all teams are competitive, everyone thought it was India-Pakistan in the final, but Bangladesh won a great match last night, we can’t take them lightly just because Pakistan is a bigger team,” said Dhawan. “Bangladesh is playing better cricket, there’s a difference between a team on paper and who is doing good on the field, that’s how I see.”

Bangladesh have tremendous self-belief and Mashrafe Mortaza, the captain, has played a major role in rallying his troops. “Mashrafe bhai told us one thing ... we talked about one thing: when at war, you don’t look back,” Mushfiqur Rahim revealed. “Either kill or be killed — one or the other. So that was a huge inspiration.” Now it remains to be seen if Bangladesh have the skill to walk the walk, having talked the talk.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes

